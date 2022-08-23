Maui Kai Condos Partners With TechSpokes And Transforms Online Bookings
Reservations increased by 269 percent at their Kaanapali Beachfront location using TechSpokes website solutions and innovative marketing initiatives.
We came to vacation rental technology from a marketing perspective nearly 15 years ago. Our clients helped us to hone our unique expertise while building future-proof solutions for them.”KAANAPALI BEACH, HAWAII, U.S., August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maui Kai, one of the leading oceanfront condo properties on Maui, has partnered with TechSpokes to launch a new website utilizing the industry’s premier online straight-to-booking engine with their unique hybrid vacation rental websites' hotel option. The new solution greatly improved Maui Kai’s bookings, helping visitors to more easily make online reservations for the oceanfront Kaanapali condos 24 hours a day. Maui Kai needed a solutions partner to keep up with fast-evolving industry standards for marketing and technology.
— Jeff Tucker, TechSpokes Founder and CEO
Maui Kai chose TechSpokes to work with on a wide-ranging series of business-critical initiatives. Their website was revamped to better reflect the property’s iconic, highly desirable Maui oceanfront location. A simple solution of adding a high-definition home page video featuring their amazing West Maui property and Maui activities brought significant improvements to their brand identity.
Additionally, TechSpokes created new and exclusive features, highly adapted to Maui Kai’s needs. Those included reservations by unit type, which is often used by similar resorts. Automatic unblocking of availability prevented by booking rules returned $100K in the first 90 days. Last-minute deal promotions synchronized with dynamic pricing software allowed for an ongoing deals collection to attract more website visitors and social engagement.
The Maui Kai vacation rental website booking engine was also upgraded to simplify the booking process, which increased direct bookings by 269% compared with the same period pre-Covid.
The new state-of-the-art availability calendars not only display daily rates, applicable discounts, and booking rules but also dynamically guide visitors to complete the booking process easier.
These improvements allowed Maui Kai to significantly reduce their operating costs while offering a higher level of customer service.
New high-ranking blog content about everything visitors need to know about Maui. Further optimizing their SEO strategy, Maui Kai's organic results improved and reduced reliance on Online Travel Agencies. The Hotel-Type Reservation Module immediately reduced administrative costs and efficiencies with bookings.
After working for years with Homeaway by Expedia, TechSpokes moved to full integration with best-in-class tools from TravelNet Solutions TRACK Hospitality Software, which perfectly complement their marketing strategy. Now all of their solutions are fast to deploy and they're excited to work with long-term clients like Maui Kai, to help them increase their direct bookings and be less OTA dependent.
Maui Kai sales manager Allan Pins says, “Our online bookings increased dramatically in just the first 90 days after launching our new website.” Both first-time and return guests have commented about the ease of use, and we have noted a big drop in calls from those confused about booking. Within the same time, we realized an 85% increase in our website conversion rates.”
About Maui Kai
Maui Kai is located on Kaanapali Beach on the beautiful island of Maui and offers all oceanfront suites at the water’s edge. They focus on direct booking to provide guests with the best rates, compared with renting from an OTA.
About TechSpokes
TechSpokes helps vacation rental managers with innovative technology and marketing solutions combined with 24/7 live support. Their highly optimized client websites are paired with TravelNet Solution’s TRACK Hospitality Software. In-depth stealth marketing programs feature expert content and optimized SEO to drive direct bookings via organic search results.
