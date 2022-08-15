Radio Stations Around The World Air Joe Esposito's ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning Radio Special August 16, 2022

Joe Esposito's ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning Radio Special * Introducing New Music by John Krondes and Elvis Hit Team CMR Nashville * Europe's #1 Country Station * www.cmrnashville.com Iced Out Radio * www.icedoutradionetwork.weebly.com * Facebook - Iced Out Radio

ELVIS Comes Alive In 2022; Illuminated On Movie Screens; And By Startling Surprise, Elvis Presley And John Krondes Unite With The Restart Of The Memphis Sound!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOLLYWOOD NEWS.... ROCK 'N ROLL HEAVEN HAS SPOKEN AND THE SILENCE HAS BROKEN! The Rock 'N Roll News Is Breaking And Going Viral Through The Universe. The world was anticipating the release of the new movie ELVIS in 2022. What the music industry, publishers, radio stations, media, and fans were not expecting was New Music from the King's Music Entourage and the return of the Memphis Sound.SURPRISE FOLKS, THIS IS THE REAL DEAL. Singer / Songwriter John Krondes has been living in recording studios across the USA for the past decade spectacularly making New Music with all the original Elvis Presley Musicians and Singers. The growing list of "Believers" and Psychic To The Starts John Cohan say it's al part of a calling and order from the Higher Universe and Rock 'N Roll Heaven. Celebrity Psychic John Cohan stated, "This was supposed to happen. John Krondes, and Joe Esposito were pulled into the powerful 'calling' to continue Elvis Presley's music and keep the Memphis Sound alive".It all started in 1958 with THE END a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow". John Krondes' father Jimmy Krondes co-wrote THE END which instantaneously became a worldwide Hit by Earl Grant in 1958. Fatefully, Elvis Presley chose this special love song to seranade Priscilla Beaulieu with in Germany on the night they met.Decades later, John Krondes recorded his dad's BIG HIT THE END with the Jordanaires, and unexplainably has now amassed a "Pot Of Gold" collection of near 100 New Recordings with all the original Elvis Presley musicians and singers. Elvis Presley's Best Man, Best Friend, and 20 Year Road Manager Joe Esposito discovered John Krondes and spent the remaining years of his life spearheading the momentous John Krondes and Elvis Hit Making Team project. Joe Esposito was also called on by his Best Friend Elvis, and instinctively knew exactly what to do.Joe Esposito was at the John Krondes recording sessions, he had John and the Elvis players start recording a few key songs for Elvis and Fans such as "My Way", "It's Impossible", "Always On My Mind", "If I Can Dream", and others. Joe Esposito had the vision and sixth sense to have created a Radio Special, ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning, to introduce the epic New Recordings by John Krondes and the Elvis Hit Team. Joe's wish for Elvis has come to life. Timed with the release of movie ELVIS, CDX Nashville started sending E-Blasts to Radio Stations around the world with THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires and ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning Radio Special. Radio Stations all over the world are airing the Joe Esposito show August 16, 2022 and the entire week.Listen Live to ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning special on CMR NASHVILLE, Europe's #1 Country Station, tomorrow August 16th at 4:00 PM and at 12 Midnight (London, UK Time), and the morning of 17th at www.cmrnashville.com , and on TuneIn. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063456965830 ALAN'S GOLDEN OLDIES airs the show August 16th at 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM CST, and at 8:00 AM CST on the 17th, Friday the 19th at 10:00 PM CST, and Saturday August 20th at 12:00 Noon CST. Listen Live at www.alansgoldenoldies.com and TuneIn. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100039073553237 ICED OUT RADIO NETWORK airs the Joe Esposito special ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning on both its stations Iced Out Radio and Iced Out Country August 16th at 9:00 AM CST, and everyday through Monday, August 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST. Listen Live at www.icedoutradionetwork.weebly.com or Iced Out Radio on TuneIn and via link on Iced Out Radio Facebook Page. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IcedOutRadio THE KAYDEN GORDON RADIO NETWORK airs the ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning Radio Show August 16th at 8:00 AM EST. Listen at www.kaydengordonradio.com/listen and see link on Facebook page Kayden Gordon Radio Network. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KaydenGordonRadio Hear also ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning Radio Special on THE TROUBLEMAKER EXPERIENCE. The Troublemaker Experience will air the Joe Esposito Special Program on August 16th, 2022 at 6:00 AM Mountain Time and 3:00 PM Mountain Time. Listeners can tune in at http://ingest.live365.com:8000/a20906_live https://thetroublemakerexperience.com/ * Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheTroublemakerExperience There are way too many other great stations airing the ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning Radio Special to mention. Cheers to all the wonderful Radio Stations and Media Outlets around the world who are airing Joe Esposito's special and playing THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires.Magically, THE MEMPHIS SOUND HAS RETURNED TO THE AIRWAVES. Don't Question It, Don't Try To Figure It Out; Just Believe It, Hear It, and Experience It. There is no other explanation other than to look up in the sky for answers. John Krondes And Elvis Presley Unite. The Long Lost Memphis Sound Has Been Found. Rejoice Fans, and Celebrate This Great Moment In Time...ELVIS AND THE MEMPHIS ROCK LIVE ON!!!!!!Follow John Krondes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @johnkrondes for Rock 'N Roll News, music, and information. Check Out John Krondes Interviews: CMR Nashville - John Krondes Kayden Gordon Show-John Krondes (2nd Hr.) . See also John Krondes Featured at www.hollywoodnewscenter.com/featured . PR Contact -Ed Lozzi, Edward Lozzi & Associates PR * 310-922-1200 * www.lozzipr.com . 