Salary: $47,064.00 Annually

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Job Type: Full-Time/Regular

Department: Unit 1 - Clerk of Court Office - Grand Forks

Job Number: 2022-U1-GF-53-DC2

Closing: 8/29/2022 11:59 PM Central

If you would enjoy reviewing documents to determine conformity to court procedures and rules and are obsessed with details and accuracy, this opportunity may be right for you.

Job Announcement Link: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3680787/administrative-clerk-deputy-clerk-of-district-court-grand-forks?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs