Solar - Hydrogen Technologies Accelerate Green Hydrogen Popularization

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, a solar to hydrogen project, which adopts Verde alkaline type hydrogen generator has officially announced implementation. It indicates the success of the project as well as Verde’s big step forward in the field of clean energy.

The hydrogen generator is modularized and integrated into a containerized design, of which, the power supply end adopts AC/DC dual power mode innovated in the industry, water supply and other auxiliary modules adopt big data sharing control system. The high purity hydrogen produced by the system will not only be used for fuel cell fixed power generation but also will be used in FCVs.

In this project, Verde’s water electrolysis technologies once again show its technical characteristics of high adaptability and compatibility with renewable energy, as well as its high modularized and integrated engineering capabilities.

Verde LLC is one of the earliest companies engaged in the renewable energy water electrolysis hydrogen production industry. At present, it has become one of the well-known leading technology enterprises in the global industrial and energy fields, which commits to technological R&D and equipment manufacturing of the entire hydrogen energy industrial chain, meanwhile, it owns a number of patents related to the structural design of electrolyzer applied to renewable energy.

Verde LLC is also the first company worldwide that can fully, directly, and efficiently convert unstable renewable energy into hydrogen, its products can work in a variety of harsh and unstable environments. To date, the VERDE-series hydrogen generators have been used in more than 30 countries for over more than 10 years and have been recognized by markets and customers internationally.