DEM Seeks Public Input to Develop and Operate Former Chase Marina Facility in Tiverton

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is seeking input through a Public Information Request (RFI) for developing and operating the former Chase Marina facility at 169 Riverside Drive in Tiverton, RI. DEM is specifically interested in proposals that address the priority needs and interests of the local commercial fishing, aquaculture, and seafood industries. Ideas pertaining to other uses of the facility that meet local, regional, and statewide needs and interests will also be considered.

DEM acquired the former Chase Marina property from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation in October 2021. The site consists of a 96-year-old, two-story industrial/commercial building with a reported gross floor area of 5,671 square feet. The building is situated on a 0.26-acre site and includes an attached marina with room for 25-30 berthing positions intended for use by Rhode Island's commercial fishing fleet.

The site offers an outstanding, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sustain and grow Rhode Island's economically vital commercial fishing, shellfish farming, and seafood industry via a new state port facility in the East Bay portion of Narragansett Bay. This central vision lies at the heart of this RFI. The unique nature and location of the facility may lend itself to a wide range of blended uses. DEM is particularly interested in soliciting ideas for uses that support and complement this central vision. DEM will also consider ideas for alternative uses. For more information on the RFI, please visit our website.

RI's commercial fisheries and seafood sector accounts for more than 3,100 jobs and $538 million in gross sales (2016 numbers per a 2017 URI study). Including spillover effects across all sectors of the economy, the fisheries and seafood industries support more than 4,300 jobs and nearly $420 million in economic impact. Supporting a stronger, more resilient local food system that is less dependent on less reliable out-of-state sources. Shorter supply chains, or food miles, also have smaller carbon footprints, thereby helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.