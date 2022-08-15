Home Maintenance and Repair: Average Lifetime for Residential Home Products
With home purchases on the rise - and the majority of those homes being pre-owned homes, consumers are quickly finding out they need more knowledge about how property needs to be maintained.
It’s not always easy to understand how things function in a home, how to best maintain the various items and mechanicals in a residence, and also just how to know precisely how long things last as far as a home’s products go. But having a basic understanding of appliance or mechanical longevity in a house, and even the longevity of a home’s structural components can better enable homeowners to address any repair and maintenance issues that arise.
A home is truly an investment. It is an investment that for many people costs a great deal of money. And so of course, homeowners want to stay on top of maintaining that investment. In this brief guide, we offer some advice in terms of how long the various items and products in a home could potentially last.
Hopefully, this will serve as a blueprint for understanding when things may need attention and/or maintenance.
HVAC System
Perhaps one of the most important components of any home is in fact the HVAC system. After all, in order to enjoy a home, maintaing a comfortable climate within the house is imperative. This is the responsibility of the HVAC system. On average, a typical HVAC system will last between 10 and 15 years. If the property has a heat pump that could last a little bit longer. Certain types of energy-efficient furnaces may also be more inclined to hold out for a longer period of time.
Roofing Materials
The thing about roofs on homes is that there are so many different materials that could potentially be used. The most popular, asphalt shingles, tend to last between 25 and 30 years. Of course, where a property is located and the elements that the roof is exposed to, among other factors, are going to affect the longevity of that roof. Slate roofs can last over 50 years. While metal roofing generally has a longer expiration date as well, lasting anywhere from 40 to 70 years.
Siding
As with roofing, siding also comes in a variety of forms and materials. Vinyl siding which is among the most popular options and the most affordable can last 70+ years. Fiber cement siding can also last that long if not longer. If a property has a stucco siding exterior, homeowners can expect a 50-year expiration date.
Kitchen Appliances
These most definitely vary in terms of appliance type and the usage that it gets. The brand that is purchased and the appliance quality will also affect how long it lasts. Refrigerators, for example, can last anywhere from 10 to 15 years. A kitchen range depending on the usage it gets can last 15 to 20 years. Dishwashers tend to only last for about seven or eight years. Same with microwave ovens.
Bathroom Fixtures
Many people don’t necessarily consider bathroom fixtures as items that ever need replacing unless of course, they want to update their bathroom. Keep in mind, that fiberglass bathtubs and showers often need to be replaced after about 15 years. Toilets can last anywhere from 40 to 50 years, generally speaking. A glass shower door may need to be replaced after 20 or 25 years.
Flooring
Flooring most often gets replaced because it is outdated, and the homeowners are looking to remodel or renovate the space. Typically speaking, wood floors can last a lifetime if taken care of correctly. Carpet on the other hand usually needs to be replaced after about 10 years. Laminate and linoleum flooring are often replaced after 20 to 25 years. And if you have tile, this can also last a lifetime as it is maintained properly.
Windows
How often a homeowner needs to replace windows is going to depend on the type of window originally purchased, along with the brand of the window. Vinyl windows, which tend to be the most popular option, can last anywhere from 20 to 40 years. Wood-based windows often have to be replaced after 30 years. And aluminum windows have a lifespan of about 15 to 20 years.
Exterior decks
When a deck needs to be replaced is going to depend on the kind of deck that was originally installed. For wood decks, consumers can get up to 30 years or more out of them as long as they are maintained yearly. Composite decking can last longer, again, as long as the homeowner or residents take care of it.
