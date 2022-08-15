Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market Industry Growth, Revenue, Opportunity and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 58.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – High demand from Asia Pacific

Rising demand for gasoline port fuel injection system and increasing concern over vehicle exhaust emissions are driving automotive fuel injection systems market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive fuel injection systems market size is expected to reach USD 87.09 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, greater fuel efficiency and power output, reliability, and strict exhaust emission regulations are driving market revenue growth. Fuel injection system works by atomizing the fuel at high pressure, mixing it with clean air as it passes the inlet manifold, before entering the combustion chamber of the cylinder. It is made up of mechanical components such as an injection nozzle, a high-pressure pump, an accumulator, nozzle needle control actuators, and sensors such as mass airflow sensors, oxygen sensors, throttle position sensors, manifold absolute pressure sensors, and engine coolant temperature sensors. Each component must be appropriately adjusted to enhance engine power and efficiency while minimizing gas consumption.

The Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2021, Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd, a major automotive component design and manufacturing company, announced a collaboration with Kerdea Technologies Inc, a US-based company with proprietary unique Oxygen Sensor technology. As part of the licensing agreement, the company\'s sensor technology will be transferred to Napino, which will then cater to the needs of the Indian automotive industry in the BSVI (Bharat Stage Emission Standards) regime and the upcoming OBD-II PIDs (On-board Diagnostics Parameter IDs) requirements.

Gasoline segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. Automotive industries acknowledge the benefits earned by the use of gasoline such as easy acceleration, a faster burn rate, less noise and vibrations, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, end-users have a strong preference for gasoline engines.

Gasoline port injection segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 because of higher preference and advantages such as cost-effectiveness when compared to high-pressure systems owing to less complex software and injection control.

Fuel injectors segment accounted for a moderately robust revenue share in 2020, as these products have gained popularity as a result of improved fuel efficiency, faster throttle response, and cleaner, more efficient combustion.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Denso Corporation, Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc., Carter Fuel Systems, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd., Aptiv plc, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Napino Auto & Electronics Limited, and dynaCERT Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global automotive fuel injection systems market on the basis of component, fuel type, technology, vehicle type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electronic Control Unit

Fuel Injectors

Pressure Regulators

Fuel Pump

Sensors

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gasoline

Diesel

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gasoline Port Injection

Gasoline Direct Injection

Diesel Direct Injection

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicles

The Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

