Automotive Camera Market Size is projected to reach USD 69 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.02%: Straits Research

The global automotive camera market size was valued at USD 21.2 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 69.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period (2022–2030). During the forecast period, North America is expected to have the largest market for automotive cameras.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An automotive Camera is a rear-view system that makes reversing easier by monitoring the real-time environment and recommending the steering angle. The Automotive Camera is part of the rear-view system and is convenient for parking. They are designed to produce high-quality photos and videos to improve driver safety. The camera installed in the car uses cutting-edge technology such as computer vision algorithms to extract vital information for driver assistance. It's an onboard camera that records high-quality video to improve driver visibility and safety. These cameras help drivers with night vision, parking, vehicle performance, and gathering evidence.





Increasing Road Accidents and Growing Demand for Luxury Cars Drives the Global Market

Park assist, collision avoidance, lane departure warning, traction control, digital balance control, tire stress monitoring, airbags, and telematics are in high demand due to the rising number of people injured or killed in car accidents. Innovative driving forces help structures find and categorize road objects, then offer drivers advice. These installations use radar and cameras and can slow or lock a car if it gets too far away during a collision.

As a result, the Automotive Camera Market Share and Size are growing. More teens than any other age group die in car accidents. Demand for safety features drives the growth of the automotive camera market and integrated radar and camera systems. The growing influence of NCAP, demand for premium cars, and safety features contribute to market growth.

Growth of New technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to technological advances, internal combustion engines and fuel-fed engines are being replaced by electric, hybrid, and solar vehicles. Autonomous technologies and ADAS advancements are increasing user engagement and reducing the need for direct vehicle control. Developing vehicle-mounted navigation systems has made this possible. Manufacturers are focusing on their complex software, such as ADAS, developing new mobility technologies. As software becomes more important, automakers are developing safer, more innovative vehicles. Increasing technological advances and improvements in ADAS are opening many opportunities for automotive cameras and integrated radar and cameras.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 69.05 Billion by 2030 CAGR 14.02% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Technology, Vehicle Type, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, Sol Chip Ltd, Pycno Agriculture, CropX Inc, Trimble Inc, Sentera, LLC., The Yield Pty Ltd Key Market Opportunities Development of New Technologies to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increasing Incidences of Road Accidents to Favor Market Growth

Rising Demand for Luxury Automobiles to Support Market Growth

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, North America is expected to have the largest market for automotive cameras. This region is expected to lead the industry because of how quickly it is becoming industrialized, how well it is getting at making cars, and how fast it can connect to other places. The automotive camera market would also make more money if customers had more money to spend and their standard of living went up.

The automotive camera market will grow a lot in Asia and the Pacific. During the time that the projections say, this region is expected to have the most market growth. In the Asia-Pacific region, the key things driving the Automotive Camera Market are hybridization and electrification of vehicles, rising production of electric vehicles, and rising sales of passenger vehicles.





Key Highlights

The global automotive camera market size was valued at USD 21.2 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 69.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.02% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 21.2 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 69.05 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on technology , the global automotive camera market is divided into different categories such as Digital cameras, infrared cameras, and thermal cameras. The thermal camera division is anticipated to grow at the most rapid rate during the forecast period.

, the global automotive camera market is divided into different categories such as Digital cameras, infrared cameras, and thermal cameras. The thermal camera division is anticipated to grow at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Based on the vehicle type , the global automotive camera market is divided into two main types: passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The segment of the automotive camera market that pertains to passenger cars is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

, the global automotive camera market is divided into two main types: passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The segment of the automotive camera market that pertains to passenger cars is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on application, the global automotive camera market is divided into two main types: ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistant System) and Park Assist.





The key players in the global automotive camera market include

Automation Engineering Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Mobileye N.V.

Autoliv Inc.

Magna International Inc.

OmniVision Technologies





Global Automotive Camera Market: Segmentation

By Application

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others (Pedestrian Detection System, Road Sign Recognition, and Night Vision Camera)

By Technology

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

Digital Cameras

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

June 2022 - Autoliv and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research will collaborate to save more lives.

