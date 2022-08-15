Life Coach Shaun Crumméy Launches Personal and Career Development App Luhv+ for Young Professionals and Creatives
Luhv+ community teaches users how to turn the mind into a tool for success by working from the inside out.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luhv+ is an app where career professionals transitioning into leadership and executive roles can learn personal and business development skills. The app offers training through 1 on 1 calls and mini courses challenging users to deep-dive into their personal obstacles that may be holding them back, such as procrastination, anxiety, trauma, imposter syndrome and work through those limitations. The app also caters to newly transitioned entrepreneurs and creatives and puts a high focus on accountability, time management and self-mental wellness.
The app is part of the larger Luhv+ Transformation community where users can connect and network with other professionals, including the fields of commercial and residential real estate.
Life coach and Luhv+ app founder Shaun Crumméy lives by five interpersonal affirmations: become clear on what you want and the impact you want to create; add value and put a tax on your worth; realize your obstacles as opportunities for full potential; stay organized and always strive to reach your fullest potential. The New York native has used those points and more to create an empowered online community of his peers and provide corporate training in the areas of leadership and communication.
“This app helps you become more effective in less time by providing a system for accountability and productivity,” says Crumméy. “The Luhv + challenges are amazing because they are scientifically designed to help you push past your current limitations, set goals and track your progress in real time.”
Users also have access to a study and a daily affirmation group with messages written by Crumméy himself. Launched in March 2022, the Luhv+ app is available to download on Android and Apple stores. To join the community there are free and paid options with add-ons that range from $400-$2000.
Download the Luhv+ from the app’s store at https://bit.ly/3C7n21v. Learn more about the Luhv+ community at https://www.luhvplus.com/
Crumméy is a system strategist, author of Becoming More Effective in Less Time, and podcast host of Luhv + AM Affirmations, Insights & Inspirations. Luhv + Transformation is an online community, created in 2020, where creatives, entrepreneurs and young business professionals gather to master their minds, elevate their lives and simplify success.
