Solar Farm Market Size is projected to reach USD 458 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%: Straits Research

The global solar farm market size was valued at USD 88.12 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 458.10 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is the most dominant contributor to the global solar farm market, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid growth of the solar farm market in recent years can be attributed to the low cost of photovoltaic panels and the large number of companies producing solar water farms. With the implementation of government regulations that aim to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and minimize pollution, consumer awareness of solar water farming is increasing. SEIA claims that the federal government has enacted policies and legislation such as community solar and net metering to encourage the use of photovoltaic technology to generate electric power.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/solar-farm-market/request-sample





Government Regulations and Solar Energy Investments Drive the Global Market

There are several countries where consumers can use photovoltaic energy to meet their energy needs and then sold back to the grid for a profit. The solar photovoltaic industry in China has grown at an unprecedented rate compared to any other country over the past few decades. Photovoltaic

energy generated in China increased by 36% year on year, according to China Photovoltaic Industry Association. These rules encourage the adoption of photovoltaic technology . As a result, solar farms are expected to benefit from these new regulations. The demand for solar farms is expected to rise significantly as photovoltaic technology becomes more widely used in the future.

Several businesses are installing renewable energy plants due to environmental regulations. Solar is a competitive renewable energy source. Thus, many countries have begun investing in solar energy. This remarkable annual solar capacity installation helps the global market growth.





Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The IEA reports rising demand for renewable energy. The increased demand for P.V. Technology is due to the need for sustainable energy, a reduction in reliance on conventional fuels, and a reduction in carbon emissions. Increased energy demand from developing countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India, China, and Thailand, has led to significant growth in solar photovoltaic (P.V.), a form of wind and hydro energy. This is why solar P.V. has grown in recent years. Industrialization and urbanization are accelerating. In addition, strict government regulations to reduce carbon emissions from conventional fuels have increased the use of photovoltaic technology to generate electricity. As demand for renewable energy rises, so will demand for solar farms.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 458.10 Million by 2030 CAGR 20.1% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-user Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Trina Solar, Sharp Corporation, TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd., First Solar Inc., BrightSource Energy Inc., Shenzhen Topray Solar Co. Ltd, JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Key Market Drivers Favourable Government Regulations to the Utilization of Photovoltaic Technology

Increasing Investments in the Solar Energy Industry

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/solar-farm-market





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most dominant contributor to the global solar farm market, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. An increase in government initiatives, such as Akshay Urja, which includes the electrification of rural areas, is the primary factor driving growth in the solar farm market in the Asia-Pacific region. As a result of these initiatives, governments will likely distribute solar lighting systems in more rural areas, which is expected to increase the demand for PV energy. These kinds of initiatives are anticipated to boost consumer demand for solar farms, contributing to the market's expansion.

North America is the second-largest contributor to the market and is estimated to reach around USD 70,880.6 million at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of photovoltaic (PV) technology drives increased demand for North American solar farms. Solar photovoltaic (PV) systems are seeing a surge in adoption to generate electricity for use in residential and commercial settings. Additionally, governments are making efforts to promote solar photovoltaic technology. It is anticipated that these kinds of initiatives will contribute to market growth. To encourage photovoltaic (PV) technology, the United States federal government has initiated solar community projects and implemented policies such as net metering.





Key Highlights

The global solar farm market size was valued at USD 12 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 458.10 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 12 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 458.10 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the global solar farm market has been categorized into utility-scale, distributed generation, and microgrids. The utility-scale segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

, the global solar farm market has been categorized into utility-scale, distributed generation, and microgrids. The utility-scale segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. Based on the end-user industry , the global solar farm market has been categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The commercial segment is the highest contributor, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

, the global solar farm market has been categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The commercial segment is the highest contributor, growing at a during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most dominant contributor to the global solar farm market, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/solar-farm-market/request-sample





The key players in the global solar farm market are

Trina Solar

Sharp Corporation

TATA Power Solar Systems Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

BrightSource Energy Inc.

Shenzhen Topray Solar Co. Ltd

JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.





Global Solar Farm Market: Segmentation

By Type

Utility-scale

Distributed Generation

Microgrids

By End-user industry

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Solar Farm Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Utility-scale Market Size & Forecast Distributed Generation Market Size & Forecast End User Industry Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Residential Market Size & Forecast Commercial Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By End User Industry Canada By Type By End User Industry Mexico By Type By End User Industry Latin America By Type By End User Industry Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By End User Industry France By Type By End User Industry U.K. By Type By End User Industry Italy By Type By End User Industry Spain By Type By End User Industry Rest of Europe By Type By End User Industry Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By End User Industry China By Type By End User Industry Australia By Type By End User Industry India By Type By End User Industry South Korea By Type By End User Industry Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By End User Industry Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By End User Industry South Africa By Type By End User Industry Kuwait By Type By End User Industry Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By End User Industry Company Profile Trina Solar Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Sharp Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio First Solar Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/solar-farm-market/toc





Market News

Jan 2022 , Trina Tracker launches Vanguard 1P, increasing average energy yield by 15% in desert land applications.

, Trina Tracker launches Vanguard 1P, increasing average energy yield by 15% in desert land applications. April 2022, Field tests demonstrated Trina Solar 210mm Vertex modules' higher energy yield.

Field tests demonstrated Trina Solar 210mm Vertex modules' higher energy yield. January 2022, Black & Veatch Study Confirms Trina Solar Vertex 660W PV Modules Offer Lowest BOS and LCOE.





News Media

Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Solar Control Window Film Market : Information by Application (Construction, Automotive and Transportation), Product (Clear Films, Dyed Films), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Smart Energy Market : Information by Product (Smart Grid, Digital Oilfield, and Smart Solar Home), End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Space Power Supply Market : Information by Product (Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Deep Space Exploration), Application (Solar Panels, Power Management Devices), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Solar Tracker Market : Information by Technology (Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)) Type (Single Axis, Dual Axis), Application (Utility), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Polysilicon Market : Information by Application (Photovoltaic, Electronics), End-User (Solar Power Generation, Electronics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Solar Battery Market : Information by Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Flow Battery), End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com