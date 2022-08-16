SwiftWall® Ranked 13th Fastest Growing Private Manufacturing Company by Inc. 5000
SwiftWall® is ranked the 13th fastest growing private manufacturing company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of of fastest-growing private companies in the nation.
Our SwiftWall team has created a fun culture of working harder and smarter to deliver these excellent results.”MIDLAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwiftWall®, manufacturer of sustainable, reusable modular wall systems, is ranked the 13th fastest growing private manufacturing company on the 2022 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. SwiftWall is ranked ninth overall in the state of Michigan and 898th in the US.
— Joe Asiala, SwiftWall CEO
“We are honored to be featured on Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. Our SwiftWall team has created a fun culture of working harder and smarter to deliver these excellent results,” said Joe Asiala, SwiftWall® founder and CEO. “Our portfolio of SwiftWall Max, Pro, Lite and Flex combine to provide the broadest set of simple, elegant and sustainable solutions, creating beautiful, functional space and simplifying construction. Our talented team of engineers, architects, and sales consultants work directly with property owners, architectural firms, general contractors, and installers to design and create simple, fast, clean and reusable walls, barriers, and spaces.”
SwiftWall's vast portfolio of products and digital design capabilities provide solutions to construction, healthcare, government, tradeshows, showcases, military, disaster relief, warehousing and large spaces across all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Contractors, property owners and event organizers throughout the country prefer SwiftWall as their choice over drywall, plywood, plastic sheets and other less sustainable alternatives. Mark Johnston, Director of Commercial Sales for SwiftWall, notes the reusability of the company’s products have prevented several thousands of tons of hazardous drywall materials from ending up in landfills after construction projects have finished. “An estimated one ton of hazardous waste is created per every 70 feet of metal stud and drywall,” Johnston explains. “Many of our customers are now on their fifth reuse of SwiftWall, eliminating more and more drywall waste with each usage.”
Headquartered in Midland, MI, SwiftWall is establishing dealerships, service centers, and rental partners throughout the country. Establishing a network of regional service centers has provided the company with the ability to provide faster deliveries and expedited installation services throughout the country.
About SwiftWall®
Founded in mid-Michigan in 2014, SwiftWall® manufactures modular wall systems in the USA that can be quickly and cleanly assembled to divide and separate space during construction or to create new temporary or extended-use spaces, with minimal disruption to ongoing operations. SwiftWall® systems are assembled in a matter of minutes or hours and can be easily removed, reconfigured, and reused multiple times. For more information and how-to videos, visit www.swiftwall.com.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
