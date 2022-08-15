Staples Canada launches 17th annual School Supply Drive

National initiative aims to help equip students coast-to-coast with the supplies they need to succeed

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Students across Canada are about to head back to class – and for the 17th year running, Staples Canada has set out to give students a leg up and eliminate barriers to learning with the Staples School Supply Drive. The back-to-school charitable program has raised more than $15 million to-date, thanks to Staples customer donations.

"At Staples, we believe that back to school season should be a time of excitement and wonder. However, we know that this is not the case for all parents, teachers, and students as they struggle to purchase all the supplies they need for the new school year," said Wanda Walkden, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Staples Canada. "As Canada's Back To School Destination, the School Supply Drive allows our stores to team up with charitable partners, making a sizable, tangible impact in the hundreds of communities where we live and work, empowering learning and growth for the year ahead."

From August 14 to September 11, customers shopping in-store can choose to make a donation to their purchase, which is allocated to a charitable partner in their community:

Ontario stores will fundraise for Kiwanis Foundation of Canada : in conjunction with the Kiwanis Clubs across Ontario . Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance. Many Kiwanis Clubs in Ontario have supported the program for over 15 years.

Quebec and Eastern Canada stores will fundraise for Breakfast Club of Canada : the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps reach more than 500 000 children daily in over 3,000 programs in academic and community settings across the country each day; Staples Canada and Bureau en Gros are proud to commemorate their 15 th Anniversary with Breakfast Club of Canada in 2022. The campaign in Quebec and Eastern Canada commences one week earlier on August 7 th .

Western Canada stores will fundraise for United Way: United Way's work focuses on three key strategies that create opportunities for everyone in our communities to live a better life. This includes helping kids be all they can be, giving children and youth the support they need to get a great start in life, do well in school, and reach their full potential.

