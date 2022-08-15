Submit Release
USA Cares Stands Ready to Assist Military Flood Victims in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares (usacares.org) is responding to an urgent need with the Kentucky Army National Guard as well as the Kentucky Air National Guard members who have been negatively affected by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Many of these families have lost their homes, and USA Cares is working closely with both National Guard teams to see these families through this difficult time with financial resources to begin their recovery.

"The men and women of the Kentucky National Guard stand ready to help the state as needs arise. This is our opportunity to give back to these amazing families as they now need our assistance. USA Cares is honored to help get them back on their feet and invite everyone across the country to join us in this effort." said Matt Castor, Vice President of USA Cares.

100 percent of the funds given to this campaign will go to help the Kentucky National Guard families affected by flooding. Contributions are used quickly and entirely for this project. In several cases, the families needing assistance have had their homes destroyed and are looking at a total recovery. In other cases, they have taken a significant loss and will need help as they rebuild. USA Cares stands ready to support these families. Visit our flood donation page to make a donation and help the service members and their families.

About USA Cares:

USA Cares is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with emergency financial assistance and post-service skills training that will create a foundation for long term stability. Our services improve the quality of life of veterans and their families and reduce potential factors that contribute to veteran suicide.

