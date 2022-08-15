Submit Release
Republic of Korea National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my kindest regards and congratulations to the Republic of Korea and the South Korean people as you celebrate your National Day.

For nearly seventy years, through our ironclad Alliance, the United States and the Republic of Korea have promoted freedom, democracy, and human rights throughout the region and beyond. Our alliance, strengthened by our shared history of sacrifice and friendship, remains the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity for the Indo-Pacific. As we stand shoulder to shoulder, the Republic of Korea and the United States will continue to strengthen our strong bonds and collaboratively confront the most pressing regional and global challenges.

I look forward to continuing cooperation while expanding the impact of our strategic partnership globally.

