InventHelp Inventor Develops Automated Process for Shipping & Storing Products (CCT-4653)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck owner/driver and I thought there could be a way to save time, effort and money when transporting and unloading loads," said an inventor, from Pickerington, Ohio, "so I invented the Automated Semi Trailer and Delivery System. My design would automate the process of shipping, delivering, unloading and storing products."

The invention provides an effective way to automate the process of shipping, warehousing and distributing products. In doing so, it reduces physical effort and manpower and it could save time and money. It also increases organization, efficiency and safety and it could reduce lawsuits and settlement fees, compensation pay and the stress associated with call offs and not having enough help. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the trucking industry and businesses that ship, deliver and store products.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4653, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

