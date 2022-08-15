Shooter Detection Systems to Showcase Gunshot Detection Solutions to the ASIS Community at the Georgia World Congress Center

Indoor gunshot detection installation and Emergency Operations Center tours; Active Shooter Expert, and gunshot detection on exhibit at the Global Security Exchange September 12-14, 2022

ROWLEY, Mass. (PRWEB) August 15, 2022

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com ALRM company, returns to the Global Security Exchange (GSX) show at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, September 12-14, 2022. SDS will feature indoor gunshot detection solutions at the show and introduce security end users and consultants to the first ever GSX host location Emergency Operations Tour featuring the installation of the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System at the GWCC.

Integrated Gunshot Detection Solutions Demonstrations

GSX attendees can visit SDS' booth #3125 in the Exposition Hall to learn more about their indoor gunshot detection system, Guardian. At the booth, visitors can see a demonstration that shows how the SDS software, alerting and tracking features work. Visitors will see a visual display of sensor locations within a building and experience the actionable intelligence that is delivered when a shot is detected. Automated video, access control alarms, mass notification messages, and other audible and visual alerts will also be shown.

GWCC Emergency Operations Center and Gunshot Detection Installation Tours

SDS will also provide security end users and consultants exclusive access to Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) tours featuring their installation of the Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System. As the GSX host location and SDS customer, the GWCC will bring registered attendees inside their Emergency Operations Center. Here attendees will receive an in-depth look behind the scenes at how they are using SDS' gunshot detection system to protect staff and visitors. Tour members will also have access to education and consultation from SDS Advisor Jin Kim, (ret) FBI Active Shooter Expert, in SDS' meeting room and exhibition booth. After the Columbine shooting in 1999, Mr. Kim dedicated his career to leading the FBI's New York Division for 20 years on all matters regarding the active shooter threat and response. Today Mr. Kim advises global corporations, schools, sports venues, and other customers on best practices for active shooter prevention, detection, and response.

Seats for the tours are limited and reserved first for security end users and A&E/security consultants. GSX will also promote the tours on their general agenda. Attendees are encouraged to get on the waiting list early by visiting the company's GSX page.

To schedule a dedicated appointment with a gunshot detection specialist during the show, contact sales@shooterdetectionsystems.com.

About Shooter Detection Systems

With over eight years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com ALRM company, is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company's Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government's Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS social channels on Twitter @shooterdetect and on LinkedIn.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/shooter_detection_systems_to_showcase_gunshot_detection_solutions_to_the_asis_community_at_the_georgia_world_congress_center/prweb18844511.htm