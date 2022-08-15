Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved PPE Mask Covering for the Entire Head (CCT-4664)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to increase protection and improve breathing while wearing a PPE face covering all day," said an inventor, from Hilliard, Ohio, "so I invented the D K B PPE HOOD. My design would eliminate the need to breathe in exhaled air trapped within a mask and it will not interfere with the face area."

The invention provides an improved PPE mask covering for the entire head. In doing so, it prevents the covering from interfering with the face area for use all day. It also ensures that the user has a fresh filtered air supply and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear PPE face masks for longer durations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4664, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

