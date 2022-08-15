Submit Release
Statement by Premier Dennis King on National Acadian Day

CANADA, August 15 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs issued the following statement on National Acadian Day:  

“Today is a special day to celebrate the Acadian and Francophone community. August 15 is National Acadian Day and today, throughout Prince Edward Island, we celebrate Acadie. Today is also a great day to learn more about Acadian culture, language, history and community. 
Once again, this year, we have the opportunity to celebrate National Acadian Day in person with our families and loved ones and to showcase the Acadian and Francophone community.
For a second time, the Franco-tour de l’Île has been taking place from August 13 to 15 with activities in Charlottetown, Souris, Tignish, Rustico, Summerside and Evangeline. 
As Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs, I encourage all Islanders and visitors to discover the rich and vibrant Acadian culture of our beautiful province, on this day of celebration and throughout the year! Participate in the tintamarres, view Acadian flag raising ceremonies, enjoy traditional Acadian food and listen to Acadian musicians. With activities for all ages, families can experience the joie de vivre of our Acadian and Francophone community.
Happy National Acadian Day! Bonne fête nationale de l’Acadie!”

