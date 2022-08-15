Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,648 in the last 365 days.

TWRA Requests Public Input for 2023 Fishing Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2023 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Fish Comments, TWRA, Fisheries Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

This comment period concerning fishing regulations will be open until Sept. 9, 2022.

The fishing regulations are scheduled to be presented to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for review during the September 2022 meeting to be held at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

---TWRA---

Email your fishing comments

 

 

You just read:

TWRA Requests Public Input for 2023 Fishing Regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.