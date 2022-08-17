Aspire2STEAM is Among Select Group of Nonprofits Benefitting from 2022 CompTIA Giving Program
Global leader in IT education and certification selected 16 technology-focused charities from around the world to receive donations totaling $240,000
This year's group of charities is a perfect example of how people are using technology to solve all sorts of challenges and support the dreams and capabilities of the people across the globe"DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has received a $25,000 donation from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.
“Few things top the thrill of learning that someone believes in you and your aspirations,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org. “That’s what this gift from CompTIA is doing for the young women we serve. It’s showing them that their dreams matter and that CompTIA’s members are rooting them on. It’s a game changer.”
CompTIA is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy.
As part of CompTIA Giving, contributions made by CompTIA’s member communities and councils support local communities and improve education, access to resources, and career options for individuals in need. CompTIA Giving designates $10,000 for each of CompTIA’s communities and councils to give to their chosen charities each year. Each community and council can give the full $10,000 to one charity or split it among two charities. Aspire2STEAM was selected to receive funds this year by the CompTIA ISAO SME Advisory Council, the Cybersecurity Community, the Emerging Technology Community, and the Managed Services Community.
“CompTIA and our member communities and councils are committed to building a stronger and more diverse technology industry,” said M.J. Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA. “This year’s group of charities is a perfect example of how people are using technology to solve all sorts of challenges and support the dreams and capabilities of the people across the globe. I am honored to be part of an association that believes in giving back and proud to support these wonderful organizations.”
See the complete list of the 16 charities selected by CompTIA’s member communities and councils for donations this year.
Charities that would like to be considered for future gifts should send their information to Emily Gaines, egaines@comptia.org.
ABOUT…
Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
ABOUT…
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/
