Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report

Increasing demand for magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Magnesia Chrome Bricks market. Magnesia chrome bricks also act as an abrasion-resistant material and minimize the dissipation of heat through a kiln. Rise in the worldwide production of cement is likely to drive the market in the next few years. For instance, in India, the production of cement stood at 329 million metric tons in FY20 and it is estimated to exceed 380 metric tons by FY22.The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry.

Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcome in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Magnesia Chrome Bricks market.

The global magnesia chrome bricks market is projected to be valued at USD 2,742.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry is a major factor driving the market. In the iron & steel industry, refractory materials such as magnesia chrome bricks indispensably constitute the lining of backup zones of furnaces and working interfaces used in iron and steel production and transportation of liquid steel, hot metal, and slag.

The report also studies the key companies of the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Calderys,

Resco Products,

RHI Magnesita NV,

KT Refractories,

Mayerton,

Vesuvius,

Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd.,

HarbisonWalker International Inc.,

Magnezit Group Ltd., and

Lanexis

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, IMERYS, a company based in France, made an announcement about the signing of a contract to purchase a 60.0% equity stake in Haznedar Group, a Turkey-based producer of refractory bricks

Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks are anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period. Direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks is a high-grade refractory material employed to improve large-scale production of cement. Spinel and calcite present in direct-bonded magnesia chrome bricks impart high-temperature performance to refractory bricks.

Growth of the construction industry is one of the key factors boosting the demand for magnesia chrome bricks. Increasing population in developing nations, infrastructure development, surging demand for residential homes, and rising investments in the telecom sector are among the factors boosting the construction activities.

North America held a substantial share of the global magnesia chrome bricks market in 2019, owing to growth of the iron & steel industry in the region. Also, rising emphasis on renewable power generation is projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global magnesia chrome bricks market in terms of product type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Common Magnesite Chrome Brick

Direct Bonded Magnesia Chrome Brick

Fused Rebonded Magnesite Chrome Brick

Chemically Bonded Magnesium Brick

Fused Cast Magnesite Chrome Brick

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

Iron & Steel

Non-ferrous Metals

Power Generation

Glass

Cement

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Magnesia Chrome Bricks market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Magnesia Chrome Bricks market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

