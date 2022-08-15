Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Bitter Travels to Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Brasilia, Brazil

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel August 14-18 throughout Brazil and visit Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Brasilia. She will meet with U.S. officials and observe consular operations at the U.S. Consulates General in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. In Brasilia, she will meet embassy staff and lead the U.S. participation in a bilateral consular dialogue with the Government of Brazil. During the dialogue, she will discuss migration, efforts to mitigate international parental child abduction, and visa issues.

