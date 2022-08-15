Readers Eagerly Wait for Debbie Pellegrino’s Upcoming Book, You Can't Make This Sh*t Up.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The book is a story of an incredible woman who had been a victim of domestic abuse since childhood and had survived some of the most challenging days of her life.
Written by Debbie Pellegrino, You Can't Make This Sh*t Up is an inspiring book that entails the story of a girl who had been a victim of domestic abuse since her childhood. Her parent's toxic relationship, coupled with each man in her life stabbing her soul in each of her life phases, left her heart shattered. She faced more difficulties when giving birth to her children, affecting her mental peace and state significantly.
Debbie Pellegrino skillfully blends the colors of betrayal, violence, and traumatic experiences in a way that strives to save others who have been tolerating the same mental and physical challenges as her. According to some sources, more than 1000 readers have registered for the book signing events, and almost 600 avid followers have pre-ordered the book from Debbie’s official website.
"The effects of abuse are devastating and far-reaching. Domestic violence speaks many languages, has many colors, and lives in many different communities. You Can't Make This Sh*t Up has a strong message and courage for those who have been through a traumatic experience."
As soon as the book's summary went live on Debbie’s website, readers went crazily excited and began to look forward to the book launch.
"Ever since Debbie announced that her upcoming book will be solely about domestic abuse, I am following her website religiously. I read a bit about the book there, which ended up exciting me even more. I have already pre-ordered the book from the website. Can't wait to get my hands on it," read one of the comments.
You Can't Make This Sh*t Up is Debbie Pellegrino’s first book that took almost eight years to complete and is still in the final stages of completion. It will soon be available on her website for sale. When asked about her book, she said, "I started writing this book as a self-healing journal to help myself heal through many years of abuse. I also wanted to educate and heal any victims that would be reading my book.”
About the Author:
Debbie is a native New Yorker, a married mother of two beautiful children, and a loving grandmother to one. She is a domestic violence survivor and wants to inspire the lives of those who have gone through the same.
Buy the book: https://debbiepellegrino.tv/product/buy-the-book/
Debbie Pellegrino
Author
+1 (732) 807-5593
info@debbie.com