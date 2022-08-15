DeFI platform launched by WEB5 Inu ($WEB5)

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEB5 Inu, a decentralized finance cryptocurrency, has launched several decentralized finance utilities. The team's objective is "to develop a BNB Chain Charting solution with WEB5 identity, and enable developers to leverage decentralized identifiers, such as KYC audit, for team projects to be safer for the public."

Launched on 02 August, the platform is rapidly becoming the fastest-growing decentralized finance platform. Quoting a tweet from the Co-Founder and former CEO of Twitter, “this will likely be our most important contribution to the internet. Proud of the team,” the team intends to develop specific tools that might provide consumers access and control over their data and online activities. Recently, Jack Dorsey openly condemned Web3 because the platform is more centralized.

The focus of WEB5 Inu is to provide charting and an exchange. The charting utility is its main selling point, as it offers unique charting options that can gather all sales and buys anytime. In addition, it will also contain a chart and real-time data. On the other hand, the Web5 Inu platform will have a decentralized exchange that splits orders between private liquidity providers and other DEX aggregators. The team intends to support over 100 liquidity sources from seven blockchains.

According to Greg, Co-Founder of the WEB5 Inu platform, “one of the uniqueness of the WEB5 Inu exchange platform is that there are no costs at all. No exchange fees, deposit fees, or withdrawal costs apply. Users only incur expenses when using decentralized exchanges to generate liquidity for traders, and Web5 Inu Exchange makes every effort to keep these costs to a minimum by utilizing $WEB5 Tokens.”

Furthermore, it uses a simple process to connect web3 wallets at Web5 Inu Exchange before exchanging ERC-20 and BEP-20 tokens. Nevertheless, $WEB5 Inu, which is the token used within the platform, will have a one-quadrillion total supply with 50% burnt when fully launched. In addition, it offers an auto yield farming of 1% tax.

To purchase the $WEB5 Inu token, investors must have MetaMask installed in their Chrome browser. Afterward, they must send $BNB to the MetaMask wallet and swap the $BNB for $WEB5 Inu. It allows other wallet owners to swap their BNB to WEB5 Inu.

About $WEB Inu

