SunDance Enhances Displays, Signage and More with HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer

The award-winning commercial printer is expanding its promotional offerings to help brands achieve unique experiences.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands face numerous hurdles when it comes to capturing attention and engaging their target audiences, whether it's increasing competition or consumers' rising expectations. SunDance, a multi-channel marketing and printing company, is supporting brands to elevate their indoor and outdoor promotional campaigns with head-turning print products for memorable interactions.

The company recently acquired the HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer to increase its promotional printing capabilities and streamline production. Leveraging HP's cutting-edge printing technology, SunDance is able to transform rigid and flexible materials — like acrylic boards, aluminum composite panels and cardboard — with stunning colors and high-opacity whites.

The HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer is ideal for a wide range of retail, corporate and event applications. SunDance's promotional print portfolio includes numerous display, signage and packaging options to achieve a greater brand impact, for example:

  • Displays
  • Point-of-purchase/point-of-sale (POP/POS)
  • Special packaging
  • Floor graphics
  • Shelf decoration
  • Fridge advertising
  • Corporate signs
  • Temporary signage
  • Directional/information signs
  • Backdrops
  • Short-term structures
  • Wall decorations
  • Canvases

In addition to expanding creative opportunities, the HP printer improves productivity, reduces running costs and eliminates waste between white jobs. "We're always looking for ways to help brands stand out and connect with their audience," remarked JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "The HP Latex R2000 Plus Printer's quality and performance are sure to take our clients' promotional print products to the next level."

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel marketing solutions company offering creative design, printing, packaging, and other services. The company's innovative work has earned top industry accolades, including Florida's Golden Flamingo Award for Best Printer. SunDance is honored to have been certified as the first offset Sustainable Green Printer in Florida. Please visit SunDanceUSA.com for more information.

