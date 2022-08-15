Submit Release
News Search

There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,376 in the last 365 days.

Premier’s message for National Acadian Day

CANADA, August 15 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following message was issued by Premier Blaine Higgs to mark National Acadian Day:

Today, I join all New Brunswickers in marking National Acadian Day and celebrating the culture of Acadian people.

On National Acadian Day we are reminded of the vitality of the Acadian people and the rich and storied history of one of the founding cultures of New Brunswick.

Because of the resilience shown in the face of adversity, the Acadian identity thrives today, as is demonstrated through tradition, culture and language.

Attractions that display Acadian heritage, such as Le Pays de la Sagouine and Village Historique Acadien, are not just must-see tourist destinations but a testament to the importance of the preservation and demonstration of Acadian culture in New Brunswick.

While it is important to reflect on our past, we also must look to the future. Modern-day Acadie plays a significant role in various sectors that allow for opportunities which contribute to the success of our province.

As we mark National Acadian Day, I invite all New Brunswickers to join me in celebrating Acadie in all its colours.

Bonne fête de l’Acadie to all.

 

15-08-22

You just read:

Premier’s message for National Acadian Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.