NA Standing Committee convenes law-making session

VIETNAM, August 15 -

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened a four-day law-making session in Hà Nội on Monday, with 11 draft laws, ordinances and resolutions tabled for discussion.

The draft laws include the Law on Petroleum (amended), the Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control (revised), the Law on Inspection (amended), the Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies.

They were scrutinised at the third sitting of the legislature which took place last May and June, and are expected to be adopted in the next meeting, slated for October, said NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ in his opening remarks.

All of the five bills gained the high consensus of legislators at the previous meetings of the NA Standing Committee as well as the third sitting of the legislature, he said, asking the participants to look into the remaining contentious contents to perfect the documents.

The full-time legislators will also give opinions on the other draft laws to be submitted to the NA for the first time during the fourth meeting, namely the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (amended), the Law on Civil Defence and the Law on Anti-Money Laundering (revised).

The ordinance on the handling of administrative violations obstructing procedural activities, along with a resolution guiding supervision activities of People’s Councils and another on regulations for NA sessions (revised) will also be deliberated.

Stressing the huge workload ahead, NA Chairman Huệ urged the lawmakers to contribute comprehensive opinions to the documents. — VNS