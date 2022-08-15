Cell Analysis Market to Reach $48.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR 10.1% between 2022-2032 | Sheer Analytics and Insights
The global cell analysis market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $48.3 billion at a CAGR of 10.1%between 2022 and 2032.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a market report, published by Sheer Analytics and Insights, the global cell analysis market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach $48.3 billion at a CAGR of 10.1%between 2022 and 2032
The rising adoption of cell-based assays in drug discovery and increasing investments in cell-based research activities help the growth of the cell analysis market across the globe. Additionally, multiple growth opportunities such as expanding cell-based applications for different medical processes and procedures and increasing focus on genetics by developed economics further boosts the market growth. However, in developing nations, the high price of advanced cell-analysis instruments along with the limitations on the use of reagents is expected to act as a restraint in long term.
On the other hand, chronic ailments are increasing in mostly all nations, and incidences of cancer as well as other chronic diseases are growing. “According to the American Cancer Society journal, CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. The Facts & Figures, published in 2022, there are 1.9 million cases diagnosed in 2022 in the U.S.” While, as per GLOBOCAN 2020 estimation there were 19.2 million cancer cases and 9.9 million cancer deaths globally in 2020, which is nearly 50% of the overall cases. This growth in terms of cancer death has spurred a great demand for cell analysis for proper treatment.
Hence, the global cell analysis market has been driven by the development of healthcare facilities and rising cases of cancer as well as other chronic diseases. These major factors are also expected to accelerate the market throughout the forecast period.
Mostly all types of labs are using the latest cell-based assays instead of traditional procedures of drug safety assessment. Modern cell analysis has the advantages of animal models as well as cell cultures. This method can enable researchers to enhance the efficacy of lead identification in previous screening. Along with this, the technologies are becoming advanced with the integration of artificial intelligence, which can produce innovative products which are increasing in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and more. In 2022, many companies such as Agilent Technologies, Taiwan-based firm Ahead, Atlas Genomics and Koneska providing these types of integrated solutions.
Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the market positively. Governments are also investing in the life sciences sector which is good for the major players across several nations. According to sources from the Australian government, it had initiated to invest of US$25 million in stem cell research under their Government’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) in 2021-22 and planned to invest $150 million to support world-leading stem cell research in coming 10 years. This investment is expected to boost the demand for cell analysis products in the Oceania region.
Presently single-cell sequencing technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period. Single-cell sequencing technologies can detect individual immune cells. Hence, it can distinguish different groups of immune cells as well as discover new immune cell populations and their relationships. Therefore, this helps to understand the complex immune system and propose new targets for disease treatment. Additionally, single-cell analysis is usually used for the study of cell-to-cell variation within a cell population such as organ, tissue, and cell culture. These major benefits and advantages are estimated to boost the market growth.
Some developments in the cell analysis market:
In 2022, 10x Genomics launched two new products for single-cell analysis. The company focuses on mastering biology to advance human health treatments and create new products which are designed to improve sample preparation workflow and broaden the adoption of the company’s leading chromium platform.
In 2022, Ozette received $26 Million in Series A Funding for AI-Powered Single-Cell Immune Discovery Technology that Accelerates Therapeutics Across Research and Development.
IN 2022, Sampling Human, a life science technology company that developed a diagnostic platform that can fetch genetically engineered cells for analyzing other cells in their environment, has raised $2 million, led by the venture capital firm i&i Biotech Fund (i&i Bio).
In 2021, Beckman Coulter a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation launched the CytoFlex SRT Benchtop Sorter. It features expanded laser and color options for use in laboratories of all sizes.
According to the study, key players such as 10x Genomics (U.S), Agilent Technologies (U.S), BioStatus Limited (U.K), BICO (U.S), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S), Becton Dickinson (U.S), Corning Incorporated (U.S), Cell Biolabs (China), Creative Bioarray (U.S), Danaher Corporation (U.S), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S), General Electric (U.S), Merck Group (Germany), Meiji Techno (U.S), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), NanoCollect Biomedical (U.S), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer (U.S), Promega Corporation (U.S), QIAGEN (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S), Tecan (Switzerland), among others are leading the global cell analysis market.
