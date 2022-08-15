EnsembleIQ Shortlisted for 11 Eddie & Ozzie Awards

Consumer Goods Technology, Convenience Store News, Convenience Store News Canada, Path to Purchase Institute, Progressive Grocer, RIS News, EnsembleIQ BrandLab Recognized for Editorial and Design Excellence

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ, North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, announces it has been shortlisted for 11 Eddie & Ozzie Awards. The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the publishing community and recognizes excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media.



EnsembleIQ Eddie Award Finalists for 2022



EnsembleIQ Ozzie Award Finalists for 2022



Several of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ clients ranging from CPG brands to enterprise technology companies.

Joe Territo, Executive Vice President of Content and Communications, EnsembleIQ said, “We are honored to be recognized with many finalists in this prominent awards program. Our mission is to provide our customers and our audiences of retail, technology, healthcare and hospitality professionals essential insights and connections to drive their businesses forward. This significant volume of recognition of the quality and engaging work of teams across EnsembleIQ is a valuable indicator of our success in that regard.”

Winners will be announced on September 13 at an awards gala at the City Winery in New York City.

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit: ensembleiq.com. Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact

Joe Territo

Executive Vice President, Content and Communications

EnsembleIQ

jterrito@ensembleiq.com