Gas-Saving, “Be-Eco” Minded, GOVVI Fuel-Tablet “Excelerates” True “OrganoMetallic Catalyst” Engine Power, San Diego CA

GOVVI’s revolutionary, super concentrated, fuel-catalyst helps break down large hard-to-burn fuel particles, capturing more energy from the fuel, resulting in maximum fuel economy & reduced emissions”BUFFALO , NEW YORK , NEW YORK , August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why Trust GOVVI Fuel Tablets? Organometallic technology is based on six Nobel Prizes in chemistry. In July of 2015, this technology was approved in Mexico by the IMP (Mexican Petroleum Institute). The Department of Defense and the Aerospace Industry in the United States have used similar organometallic technology to what is incorporated by the manufacturer of the GOVVI tablet. More than 400 million miles of tests have been conducted in the United States with positive results. The GOVVI tablet catalyst technology has been in operation since the summer of 2010, in the United States. There is no record of damage to engines or the environment due to the use of this technology in combustion engines. Further, the use of this technology in combustion engines has not led to any lawsuits on record in the United States.
The laboratory that manufactures this technology on behalf of GOVVI is registered with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in the United States. Get More Miles Per Gallon: Govvi members have reported as much as 5%, 10%, 15% and in some cases 20% more miles per gallon: ( Efficient Engine ) ( Boost Power and Performance ). One tablet treats 15-20 gallons and is safe for all vehicles including diesel engines: ( Better for the Planet ) ( Reduce Emissions and Exhaust ). GOVVI formula uses technology developed by Nobel Prize winning chemists and is EPA registered. https://www.alignable.com/carney-md/govvi-usa/govvi-fuel-tablets
Dr. Jose A. Araujo: B.S. PETROLEUM CHEMICAL ENGINEERING MASTER PETROLEUM ENGINEERING, UNAM MEXICO, MASTER PETROLEUM ENGINEERING, OXFORD UNIVERSITY ENGLAND, GOVVI SCIENCE SUPPORT: “The tablet is dissolved once placed inside the fuel tank. One part of the gasoline is composed of octane and the other part is composed of Nonane or N-octane. Later (as part of the chemical reaction) the process goes on to branch. Once branched, it causes octane and cetane to increase up to five points. This chemical reaction generates more power, greater efficiency, and less environmental pollution. By increasing the octane, you will obtain 15% to 20% fuel savings, and your engine will work more efficiently avoiding rattling or engine knocking.”
NOBEL PRIZE TECH INTRODUCTION: The history of the Nobel Prize goes back to 1901, the year in which this award was given for the first time. This prize had been established by the will of Alfred Nobel, 1895, who had amassed an immense fortune from the commercialization of dynamite and other explosives. According to his will, the fortune should be managed by a foundation, which should establish a Prize to recognize exceptional contributions in chemistry, physics, medicine and literature. Highlighting the contribution of each of the Nobel Prize winners in chemistry would be an arduous task considering the space limitations of this article. Therefore, only those that involve organometallic compounds have been selected. The 2010 Nobel Prize, which was shared by three scientists, Heck, Negishi and Suzuki, for their for work on “Catalyzed Coupling Reactions With Palladium Compounds”. The usefulness of their research is to allow the increase of the carbon chains to obtain larger and more complex molecules Organometallic Compounds. The difference between the works of Heck, Negishi and Suzuki lies in the different substrates used to bind halogenated aromatics through palladium catalysts. It should be noted that these reactions that were awarded were not the only ones of their kind. Other coupling reactions are shown, but they were not awarded. Among these reactions stand out those of Still, Kumada and Sonogashira.
METALLOCENES: In 1974, Otto Fischer and Geoffrey Wilkinson shared the Nobel Prize “for their pioneering work, carried out independently, in the chemistry of organometals, called Sandwich compounds”, among which ferrocene is mainly found, Figure 10. However, this compound was synthesized for the first time, albeit accidentally and almost simultaneously, by Kealy and Pauson and by Miller, Tebboth and Tremaine, who made a mistake in formulating the compound obtained. It was Woodward and Wilkinson at Harvard University, and Fischer at the Technical University of Munich who quickly understood that the properties of this new compound could not be explained by the structures proposed by its discoverers. It was Woodward who named the new compound ferrocene, by analogy with benzene and its extraordinary stability. The interesting thing about ferrocene is that it presented a new type of metal-carbon bond. This compound also presented an unusual type of molecular architecture that could be exploited to design polymerization reaction catalysts. Likewise, the particular structure of ferrocene plays an important role in the development of the different liquid crystalline phases of the synthesized derivatives.
FREQUENTLY ASKED GOVVI QUESTIONS ( FAQ’s ):
1. Are the GOVVI tablets registered with the EPA? Yes, this is required in order to sell a fuel-additive in the United States. This product has been registered since 2009. It took a lot of time and money to get through the registration process, because unlike other fuel additives that can be registered by submitting a list of ingredients, the EPA had never seen a catalyst-type product before, so it had to undergo a lot of scrutiny to get registered.
2. What makes the GOVVI tablets unique, as compared to fuel additives you see at the automotive stores such as AutoZone, Pep Boys, Walmart, etc.? These products are a completely different technology than the GOVVI tablet. The obvious first difference is the size and weight. Other products are typically in liquid form, and they come in 8-12 oz. bottles. Our product is a 1-gram solid catalyst that works completely differently. The other additives are known as fuel “conditioners” that, in order to get through EPA-registration, have to contain one or more of five ingredients that are already found in fuel. So they are simply adding more of what is already found in fuel, such as sulfur, etc. The GOVVI tablet is a catalyst that can do a tremendous amount to the chemistry with a very small amount of product. It is a very active product that changes the process of the burn in the combustion chamber. Ordinary fuel additives do not do that.
3. How do the GOVVI tablets actually work? What a catalyst does is it lowers the ignition temperature of the air/fuel mixture. This means the fuel starts burning earlier and it sustains for a longer period. If you can start burning earlier and burn for a longer period of time in the combustion chamber, you are going to get more energy out of the fuel, and more of the fuel will be burned efficiently, as opposed to inefficiently, which is essentially your car’s emissions. The goal is to get as close to a burn rate of 100% as possible, and with the GOVVI tablet, the consumer is able to get their vehicle’s fuel burn rate very close to 100%. This results in more energy, better mileage, and less emissions (pollution) coming out of the tailpipe. So the product gives your vehicle a more complete burn.
4. Are there any other benefits of using the GOVVI tablets? In addition to saving money from the increased mileage, we have seen emissions reduced by as high as 85%. Because there is virtually no carbonization and a complete combustion, the vehicle engine and the oil and filters will be cleaner for longer than without the product. This can result in less maintenance of your engine. However, the primary benefit is the increased power and improved fuel economy.
5. Are the GOVVI tablets compatible with both gasoline and diesel engines? Yes, they are compatible with both gasoline and diesel engines, as well as all grades of fuel. They are even compatible with racing fuel (octane 110 or more). In the case of diesel engines, the engine and its components will experience a reduction in the amount of soot in the engine and that which is coming out of the tailpipe. You will also see a reduction in DEF fluid (urea) as a result of it cleaning up the emissions and lowering the temperature of the engine, and therefore the exhaust.
6. Can using the GOVVI tablets void my vehicle’s warranty? This question comes up often, especially on the industrial side of our business where it is being used on multi-million-dollar pieces of equipment. It cannot void a vehicle’s warranty. There is legislation in the U.S. called the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act that specifically prevents a manufacturer of a vehicle from voiding a warranty just because somebody used an additive. In other countries, this falls under the Consumer Protection Act. Many of the famous brands of additives would not be around if there was not such legislation in place. All we are doing with this product is improving the fuel quality and allowing the engine to run more optimally. We have been marketing our products for 15 years and we have product liability insurance because of the nature of the customers we serve. We have not had a single liability claim in 15 years of business.
7. How can I be sure that the GOVVI tablets will dissolve in the fuel? After you have filled up your tank and you begin driving, the natural agitation of the fuel in the tank results in the tab dissolving in a few minutes, regardless of the type of fuel or the temperature.
8. How do you use the GOVVI tablets with hybrid vehicles? The GOVVI tablet would be used just like you would with a gasoline engine vehicle, the difference being that the benefit is realized when the gasoline engine is running, which is as much as 85% of the time you are driving. You will see a slightly lesser mileage benefit than you would with a gasoline engine; however, you will still enjoy the benefits of lowered emissions and lower maintenance costs.
WHAT IS CETANE? Simply put, cetane is a chemical compound found naturally in diesel that ignites easily under pressure. Because of its high flammability, it serves as the industry standard for evaluating fuel combustion quality. Specifically, this measure is referred to as the cetane number. The higher the cetane number, the more easily the fuel can be ignited. This, of course, translates into a smoother running, better performing engine with more power and fewer harmful emissions. The higher the level of cetane, the better the functionality of the machine. Cetane value also relates to how well the diesel engine starts in cold temperatures. ‘GOVVI works perfectly.’
WHAT IS OCTANE? Octane is an organic molecule. It is an alkane of eight carbon atoms (C8H18). It contains several isomers of which the most important is trimethylpentane called isooctane. This is referenced as 100 on the octane scale. Octane or octane number is a measure of the quality and anti-knock capacity of a gasoline engine. A low octane level is equal to a premature detonation inside the chamber, which results in the piston being hit abruptly causing breakdowns such as rattles or chopping of connection rods. ‘GOVVI is the solution.’
Points of Interest: 1) This technology works under a primary reaction without side effects, meaning it avoids oxidative reactions in the primary reaction system. 2) An important environmental benefit is that carbon monoxide is considerably reduced, which helps reduce carbonization on the engine components. As a result the combustion chamber and attached elements, such as spark plugs, exhaust, valves, etc., are not carbonized. 3) In a similar chemical reaction, suspended particles such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, sulfur, nitrous oxides, and thus all the polluting gases, are greatly reduced as a byproduct of the combustion of fossil fuels when this GOVVI technology is used.
