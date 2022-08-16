Nethopper Announces Membership to CNCF to Simplify and Support Kubernetes Application Operations
Highlighting Nethopper’s Commitment to Open Source and Making Kubernetes Applications Secure and Simple to Operate Across Clusters and Clouds
We are thrilled to join CNCF, which champions critical modern application software components, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, ArgoCD GitOps, and Envoy.”BOSTON, MA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io, the leading Kubernetes Application Operations (KAOps) software as a service, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and Linux Foundation, which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software. As a silver member, Nethopper is looking forward to supporting, educating, and expanding its presence at CNCF events and community.
— Chris Munford, Founder and CEO, Nethopper.io
“Kubernetes adoption among the ever-expanding cloud native community is approaching 100%, meaning those investing in cloud native are strongly bought in and excited for the future,” said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). “Our data also demonstrates how ubiquitous cloud native is, whether it is being deployed in-house or as a managed service,” she said.
As industry research reports that 62% of companies with $1B in revenues have 50+ locations and/or co-locations, the Nethopper CNCF membership follows its announcement to accelerate product development to secure Kubernetes application deployment and connectivity in hybrid, edge, and multi-cloud.
“We are thrilled to join CNCF, which champions critical modern application software components, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, ArgoCD GitOps, and Envoy,” said Chris Munford, founder and CEO of Nethopper. “Cloud Native is way more than Kubernetes. Like the Virtual Machine era of the past, Kubernetes is just the infrastructure. All application operations teams need a software stack on top of Kubernetes to deliver, upgrade, monitor, connect, and secure their application(s). We call this stack KAOps, or Kubernetes Application Operations. KAOps takes years to build and perfect. However, application operations teams can rent this stack–today–from Nethopper, saving time, effort, and risk of building their own. We look forward to engaging multiple CNCF projects and communities to make it easier to go Cloud Native,” he said.
About Nethopper:
With a mission to make Cloud Native applications easy to operate across hybrid, edge, and multi-cloud/cluster, Nethopper is pioneering KAOps, a Kubernetes Application Operations software as a service platform for DevOps. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel, Ciena, Web.com, Red Hat, Ericsson, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.nethopper.io
Claire Cobden
Nethopper.io
claire@nethopper.io
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Nethopper Connects Containers Across Multiple Clouds