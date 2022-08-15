Achieve Radiantly Hydrated Skin With Hydro Glow

/EIN News/ -- Hayward, California, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Ladykind is launching its Hydro Glow Radiance Booster. Hydro Glow delivers maximum hydration to effortlessly bring long-lasting glowy skin to all skin types. This product is specially formulated with only the highest-quality ingredients. Using hemp-derived Broad-Spectrum CBD cannabinoids with hydrating hyaluronic acid and acquacell ensures even the driest skin will look and feel radiantly dewy and smooth. Ladykind’s newest skincare product, Hydro Glow, provides maximum moisture and collagen support for women of all stages of womanhood to celebrate radiantly glowing skin no matter their cycle or stage of life.

Our science-led, passionate team of skin care experts and doctors at Ladykind have meticulously crafted our latest innovation using the highest quality ingredients. This product contains CBD and CBG, a natural compound derived from cannabis plants, that improves the look of aging skin and skin barrier functions. The Hydro Glow Radiance Booster also contains hyaluronic acid and acquacell which help increase your skin’s water retention and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Signs of aging and dry skin are a natural part of growing older. Hormonal changes together with the aging process decrease your skin’s vibrantly radiant glow. Yet, Hydro Glow helps rehydrate your skin, improve your skin’s moisture retention, and assist with skin regeneration for dewy, silky-smooth skin that lasts. It also reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles so you can embrace the aging process with a smooth, even complexion.

The Hydro Glow Radiance Booster is easy to use and versatile. Simply add 2 to 4 drops to your face day and night. You can also add 2 to 3 drops to your regular skin cream or serum for added hydrating benefits that last.

At Ladykind, each product is consciously made from farm to formula. Our team of experts specifically formulate our CBD products at our in-house lab and is tested by an independent third party. All our products are cruelty-free, nontoxic, and use sustainable organic CBD. You can rest assured you are nourishing your skin with the highest quality products with tested and proven results.

Enjoy radiantly hydrated, glowy skin with Ladykind’s Hydro Glow Radiance Booster. Improve your skin’s moisture levels and embrace your skin’s journey with the help of our latest Hydro Glow skin care product.

