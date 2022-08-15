Hyper Harmony Launches The New Patriotic Song "Hara Bhara Hai Bharat Mera" On This 75th Independence Day
The song "Hara Bhara Hai Bharat Mera" was initially written by Chander Snehlata Bhargo in sanskritDELHI, INDIA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, artists from across the country have come together to release a patriotic song titled 'Hara Bhara Hai Bharat Mera'. The song has been written and composed by Chander Snehlata Bhargo. Chander Bhargo is a writer, Poet and lyricist who began writing poetry in her school and college years. After getting married to her husband Shri P.D Bhargo she continued writing and composing poems and songs. She wrote poems in Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Punjabi and urdu.
The song "Hara Bhara Hai Bharat Mera" was initially written by Chander Snehlata Bhargo in sanskrit, but she rewrote the beautiful song in hindi and incredibly composed it on the auspicious occasion of "75th Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav". The lyrics create resonance with the theme of identity, love and oneness towards India. The words remind everyone about the countless sacrifices of those who laid down their lives protecting the freedom of this country while making every Indian proud about their nationality and giving listeners goose-bumps.
Chander Snehlata Bhargo has written poetry and songs in different genres - happy and sad romantic songs, classical based songs, Ghazals, Patriotic songs, Hasya/comedy songs, songs for children, Bhajans and religious songs etc. Her songs are wonderful, full of true feelings and emotions. Artists from all across India have sung her songs and poetry on radio, performed for Indian Television Doordarshan. Her poetry was famously recited on Radio Ceylon, sang in Music Festivals etc. Her songs have been sung in the Drama/Play 'Clerki Zindabaad' and were highly appreciated and in a movie in the USA. Her songs have been sung internationally in music festivals and in music programs in different states across India.
The video of the song depicts authentic Bharat, the progress and tremendous advancement it has made in different fields.
Rasheenu sings the lead, with other singers from different regions - India, United States,United Kingdom singing the chorus.
The youngest participant of the song 'Hara Bhara Hai Bharat Mera, Mera Re " is a small child about three years old. Several known people from different regions are participating in the making of this patriotic project. 'Jaihind ' spoken by patriotic, down to earth humble people from different professions, religions and regions have been added in the song marvelously.
