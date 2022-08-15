Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief x2

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5002555

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/22, 1637 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Whiting

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief x2

 

 

ACCUSED: Martin Landon Jr.

 

AGE: 50

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

 

 

ACCUSED: Stephan Belanger

 

AGE: 29

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Krista Evans

 

AGE: 42

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 08/14/22 at approximately 1637 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged toward a residence on Main Street in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed Martin Landon Jr. (50) of Weybridge, VT, and Stephan Belanger (29) of Middlebury, VT, shot a pellet gun at another person's vehicle, shattering two of its windows.

 

 

Landon and Belanger were located in Weybridge later that day. Landon and Belanger were both issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

 10/24/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


