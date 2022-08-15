New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief x2
CASE#: 22B5002555
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/14/22, 1637 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Whiting
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief x2
ACCUSED: Martin Landon Jr.
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
ACCUSED: Stephan Belanger
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: Krista Evans
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/14/22 at approximately 1637 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged toward a residence on Main Street in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed Martin Landon Jr. (50) of Weybridge, VT, and Stephan Belanger (29) of Middlebury, VT, shot a pellet gun at another person's vehicle, shattering two of its windows.
Landon and Belanger were located in Weybridge later that day. Landon and Belanger were both issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
10/24/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
