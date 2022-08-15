New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/14/22, 1637 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Whiting

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief x2

ACCUSED: Martin Landon Jr.

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

ACCUSED: Stephan Belanger

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VICTIM: Krista Evans

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/14/22 at approximately 1637 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a firearm being discharged toward a residence on Main Street in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed Martin Landon Jr. (50) of Weybridge, VT, and Stephan Belanger (29) of Middlebury, VT, shot a pellet gun at another person's vehicle, shattering two of its windows.

Landon and Belanger were located in Weybridge later that day. Landon and Belanger were both issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

10/24/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.