Liechtenstein’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Liechtenstein and wish you the best as you celebrate your National Day.

Our countries also mark our 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, a strong partnership built on a shared commitments to the rule of law, protection of human rights, and economic prosperity. We appreciate Liechtenstein’s efforts to support Ukrainian refugees, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war on Ukraine, and counter money laundering. We also deeply value Liechtenstein’s commitment to multilateralism and good governance.

I look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership in the year ahead.