Tolentino pushes scholarship grants for public school teachers and their kin

MANILA - In recognition of their exemplary service in educating the youth and their vital role in harnessing the minds of the country's future leaders, Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino recently has filed a bill that seeks to provide scholarship grants to public school teachers and their children.

Under Senate Bill No. 399, Tolentino seeks to provide public school teachers and their children access to free scholarship grants in the hopes of boosting the morale of our Filipino educators.

Tolentino stressed that allowing public educators and their qualified children to have free access to different study grants will entice more teachers to render their services in the public school system.

"In turn, more teachers would educate our growing number of public school students, enabling better quality of education to Filipinos and consequently resulting to more productive members of society," said Tolentino.

Under SB 399, eligible public school teachers "shall likewise be given scholarship grants to obtain masters, doctorate, or post-graduate education related to the subjects or courses they are teaching."

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics for academic year 2017-2018 disclosed that there were about 3.3 million full-time and part-time public school teachers--205,600 of whom were public charter school teachers.

The scholarship grants that shall be awarded under the proposed measure can be availed of in educational institutions operated by the Philippine government or its political subdivisions.

Meanwhile, children of eligible public school teachers shall automatically be given scholarship grants covering their elementary, secondary, and tertiary education.

Tolentino explained that his proposed measure is in line with the policy of the State to give priority to education, science and technology, arts, culture, and sports to foster patriotism and nationalism, accelerate social progress, and promote total human liberation and development.