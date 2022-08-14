PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2022 Robin: Mungkahi para sa Cable Car sa NCR, Dumaan na sa Pag-aaral Hindi basta-bastang hugot sa ere, kundi pinag-aralan na ang mungkahi para sa ropeway o aerial cable cars bilang tugon sa matinding problema ng trapik sa Metro Manila at ibang bahagi ng bansa, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ayon kay Padilla, aprubado na ng nakaraang administrasyon ang mungkahing magkaroon ng cable car system na uugnay sa Marikina at Pasig Cities sa Metro Manila. "Bakit ko po ito iminungkahi? Aprubado na po kasi ito ng dating administrasyon," ani Padilla sa kanyang Facebook account. Dagdag nito, nagpahayag ang France na handa itong tumulong kung sakaling maaprubahan ang proyektong ito. Ani Padilla, nagmungkahi siya na gumamit ng aerial cable car system bilang tugon sa talumpati ni Sen. JV Ejercito patungkol sa transportasyon ng tren at pagpapalakas ng railway system sa bansa. "Nagustuhan ko po ito kaya't akoy nagtaas ng kamay at nagbigay ng pananalitang pagsuporta kay Senator Ejercito at kabalikat po nito ay ang pagmungkahi sa kanya ng paggamit ng cable car sa Metro Manila para sa pagtugon sa masamang kalagayan ng trapiko," ayon sa mambabatas. Dagdag ni Atty. Rudolf Philip Jurado na abogadong kaibigan ni Padilla, nagsagawa na ng pag-aaral ang Department of Transportation (DoTr) tungkol sa proyekto at nai-endorse na ito sa National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). "Take note that the $100-million Marikina-Ortigas cable car project was approved by the Department of Transportation last year and was sent to NEDA for its approval. This Cable car project will ease the traffic in the eastern side of Metro Manila per studies of the DOTR," ayon kay Jurado. Kasama sa mungkahi ng DoTr ang 4.5-km na cable car system na uugnay sa mga siyudad ng Marikina at Pasig, na may mga stop sa Quezon City at Pasig. Robin: Aerial Cable Car System for NCR Has Sound Basis A suggestion by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla to use ropeways or aerial cable cars to address the traffic problems in Metro Manila and other urban areas in the country has sound basis. Padilla pointed out on Sunday that the past administration had given the thumbs-up for such a cable car system that would connect Marikina and Pasig Cities in Metro Manila. "Bakit ko po ito iminungkahi? Aprubado na po kasi ito ng dating administrasyon (Why did I raise that suggestion? It's because it had been approved in the past administration)," Padilla said on his Facebook account. He added France had even expressed willingness to support the project should it gain final approval. Padilla pointed out that he raised the suggestion to use an aerial cable car system after Sen. JV Ejercito delivered a privilege speech on the need to strengthen the railway system in the country. "Nagustuhan ko po ito kaya't akoy nagtaas ng kamay at nagbigay ng pananalitang pagsuporta kay Senator Ejercito at kabalikat po nito ay ang pagmungkahi sa kanya ng paggamit ng cable car sa Metro Manila para sa pagtugon sa masamang kalagayan ng trapiko (I fully support Sen. JV's point, and this was where I also raised the suggestion for the aerial cable cars)," he said. Meanwhile, Padilla's friend Atty. Rudolf Philip Jurado noted the Department of Transportation (DoTr) had conducted a study of the project and endorsed it to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA). "Take note that the $100-million Marikina-Ortigas cable car project was approved by the Department of Transportation last year and was sent to NEDA for its approval. This Cable car project will ease the traffic in the eastern side of Metro Manila per studies of the DOTR," Jurado said. Under the DoTr's proposal, a cable car system spanning 4.5 kilometers will link Marikina and Pasig Cities, with stops in parts of Quezon and Pasig Cities.