Indian Independence Day 

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our warmest wishes to the people of India as they celebrate 75 years of independence on August 15.  On this important day, we reflect on the democratic values that we share, and we honor the people of India who are, together, building an even brighter future.

This year is especially meaningful for our two nations as we celebrate a milestone: 75 years of diplomatic relations.  Our strategic partnership touches everything from climate to trade to our vibrant people-to-people ties.  I am confident that, as two great democracies, our partnership will continue to contribute to the security and prosperity of our peoples and the global good.  Happy Independence Day, India!

