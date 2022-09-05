ENT Surgeon Starts Non-Profit Connecting Otolaryngologists, Allergists, and other Specialties to Improve Patient Care
Dr. Thomas Higgins and colleagues have started a non-profit called Snot Force Alliance that aims to bring doctors together to discuss sinusitis and allergies.
The SNOT FORCE is an engaging organization with the serious goal of improving patient care by enhancing multidisciplinary discussion of sinus, allergy, and inflammatory diseases.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Thomas Higgins and colleagues from both academic centers and private practices throughout America have started a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization connecting allergists and ENT surgeons, along with other medical specialists, to improve the treatment of sinus, allergy, and airway conditions. The non-profit is called "Snot Force Alliance, Inc." Its goal is to improve patient care by bringing doctors together from different medical disciplines to discuss the management of similar conditions that overlap their specialties.
For free, doctors and other healthcare professionals can join the organization and receive free Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits through collaborative webcast discussions. The organization's annual in-person educational meeting, the KY Bourbon and Roses Sinus, Allergy, and Airway Symposium, will be held October 28-30, 2022 at Hotel Distil in Louisville, KY. Registration for the meeting is live and open to all healthcare professionals, including doctors, advanced practice providers, nurses, medical students, and residents interested in inflammatory and airway conditions. Multidisciplinary panel discussions led by speakers from both private practice and respected institutions such as Cleveland Clinic, Cedars Sinai, and Indiana University will tackle difficult clinical situations related to chronic sinus infections, nasal polyps, type 2 inflammation, headaches, asthma, and allergies. The unique perspectives from several different medical specialties are typically represented on these panels. Specialties include allergists, otolaryngologists, neurologists, pulmonologists, dentists, and more.
Snot Force Alliance Inc also has a Research Coalition that aims to allow doctors from different specialties and practice settings to engage in collaborative research to better understand how to best treat these interdisciplinary conditions.
About Snot Force Alliance, Inc.
Snot Force Alliance Inc is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to bring medical specialists together to understand the best treatments for sinus, allergy, and airway conditions. The organization offers Continuing Medical Education (CME) webcasts and meetings that cross specialties with topics such as inflammation, infection, and pain. In addition, the Snot Force Research Coalition joins doctors together to conduct high-quality research and publish results in peer-reviewed journals on innovative medical topics. Healthcare professionals interested in participating can join for free on the website.
