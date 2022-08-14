Submit Release
Terrorist Attack Outside the Old City of Jerusalem

The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight victims, including at least five U.S. citizens.  We wish all the victims a speedy recovery.  We remain in close contact with our Israeli partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack.

Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are in touch with the families of the U.S. citizen victims, to whom we have offered our sympathies and support.  The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas.  Our team in Jerusalem has been working around the clock to support the victims and their families, and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

