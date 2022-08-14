PM urges speeding up restructuring of Hà Bắc fertiliser plant

VIETNAM, August 14 -

BẮC GIANG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday asked relevant ministries and sectors to uphold their responsibilities in solving difficulties and problems at the Hà Bắc Fertiliser Plant under the Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), whose expansion was completed seven years ago.

During his inspection tour of the plant in the northern province of Bắc Giang, PM Chính requested greater efforts to complete the restructuring of the plant in August this year under the instruction of the Government.

He emphasised the need to closely follow the direction of the Politburo in the process of restructuring in order to ensure suitability, feasibility and effectiveness, thus serving national agricultural development.

The restructuring should be implemented in the direction of diversifying products; improving labour productivity; and renovating production processes, towards building a green, clean, and sustainable factory and ensuring jobs and incomes for its employees, he stressed.

Apart from participating in handling arising problems, the provincial authorities must regularly perform their inspection and supervision tasks in order to ensure that the handling of difficulties and obstacles is feasible and effective, he said.

The project to upgrade and expand the Hà Bắc Fertiliser Plant aimed to raise its annual capacity to 500,000 tonnes from 180,000 tonnes.

Invested by Hà Bắc Fertiliser Ltd, Co., the project had a total investment of US$568.6 million and uses modern technologies to protect the environment and save energy.

However, after it was put into operation seven years ago, many problems have arisen in recent years, especially those related to the environment and finance. — VNS