B. McGuire Designs Introduces AI-based Google Ads Assistant

Google ads robot from B. McGuire Designs

The simple dashboard provides easy-to-understand insight about the performance of the Google ads being run

B. McGuire Designs

Atlanta digital marketing firm, B. McGuire Designs

AI based on optimizing over 50,000 Google Ads takes high agency fees out of the equation for small businesses

It’s a great way for small business owners to conquer the Awareness phase of the online buying journey.”
— Brian McGuire
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta digital marketing firm, B. McGuire Designs, has launched a new digital product that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize Google ads without the complexity of DIY management or high agency fees for managed advertising services.

Google Ads Robot leverages AI based on optimizing over 50,000 Google ads and counting. Setup is straightforward and the business owner has access to a simple dashboard with full transparency to what is being spent, ad performance and ROI.

“Google provides a free interface to create and run ads, but it can be pretty daunting for a small business owner. Traditional agency models charge high fees to manage paid search ads. Neither of those is consistent with our mission to make digital easy and affordable for small businesses,” said Brian McGuire, Founder of B. McGuire Designs.

This new product uses AI to optimize ads, keywords, A/B testing and all the things that a traditional agency would do manually. The use of technology drastically lowers the cost compared to traditional agency models. It also provides a simple dashboard with full transparency to the ad spend, performance, and ROI.

“We’re really excited to add Google Ads Robot to our suite of small business-focused digital solutions,” said McGuire. “It’s a great way for small business owners to conquer the Awareness phase of the online buying journey.”

Google Ads Robot can accommodate ad spends as low as $1/day and has a one-time setup fee. Learn more about Google Ads Robot at https://bmcguiredesigns.com/product/google-ads-robot/.

About B. McGuire Designs
B. McGuire Designs (https://bmcguiredesigns.com) is an award-winning Atlanta-based digital marketing firm. The principal, Brian McGuire, combines years of successful marketing leadership with high-performance website design and digital marketing tools specifically targeting the needs of small business owners.

Brian McGuire
B. McGuire Designs
+1 404-946-6392
b@bmcguiredesigns.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

