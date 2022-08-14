Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%, Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2022 Size, Demand, and Forecast to 2031

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Statistics and Analyses Report

The global Field Service Management Market size is estimated to reach USD 5700 mn by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Field Service Management Market size is estimated to reach USD 5700 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period. The market for field service management was valued USD 3200 Million in 2021.

According to an analysis, the rise in popularity of Field Service Management (FSM) could motivate companies to expand their portfolios. To improve workflow efficiency, the Technology and Media industry could be the most likely recipient of Field Service Management (FSM). This report offers a comprehensive view of the Field Service Management (FSM) sector and highlights the key factors driving global market growth. The report is a breakthrough that provides important information about how the covid 19 pandemic affected the Field Service Management (FSM) Market. Additionally, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine over foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), has had a significant impact on the market. The report also provides an analysis of market drivers, constraints, strategies and trends that can influence the overall development.

This report also covers the technological advancements in the industry as well as the current and emerging trends observed in the major regional markets. The authors of the report used a range of analytical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and feasibility analysis to provide strategic recommendations to new market entrants about how to overcome entry-level obstacles.

Major Players Profiled in the Field Service Management (FSM) Market Report:

Accruent

Acumatica

Astea

Clicksoftware

Comarch

Connect My World

Coresystems

Fieldaware

Geoconcept

IBM

IFS

Infor

Jobber

Kickserv

Microsoft

Oracle

Overit

Praxedo

Salesforce

SAP

About Field Service Management (FSM) Market:

This report examined the influence of COVID-19 in the global Field Service Management (FSM) industry. It considered both regional and global perspectives. The report covered the entire market, from production to consumption in North America, Europe and China as well as the corresponding response policies in different regions.

It is the compilation of all relevant information regarding market statistics over the past years and forecasts for the future. This report provides detailed analysis and organized explanations about current market trends and developments, which can be used to help users make informed decisions. It includes the main players in the Field Service Management (FSM) global market. This includes many companies, manufacturers, suppliers, as well as organizations. The feasibility of new investment projects are evaluated and overall research conclusions are provided.

Report Covers:

Pages: 200+

Tables: 120+

Figures: 150+

Report Coverage:

Additionally, the Field Service Management (FSM) research report examines the key factors that will affect the market's growth over the forecast period of 2022-2031. This report offers a complete view of the market share, revenue, volume, and other key factors. It includes SWOT analysis. The market has been viewed holistically through both quantitative and qualitative assessments. Primary interviews have confirmed assumptions, results, and the prevailing market scenarios. This report also contains secondary resources, such as press releases, whitepapers, and journals. The report provides a comprehensive view of the market by examining pre-and post COVID-19 analysis.

Market Snapshot:

Historical Years: 2015-2020 | Base Year: 2021 | Estimated Year: 2022

Short Term Projection Year: 2025 | Projected Year: 2030 | Long Term Projected Year: 2032

Fastest Growing Market: North America

Field Service Management (FSM) Market Segmentation:

PRODUCT TYPE OUTLOOK

On-premises

Cloud

END-USE OUTLOOK

Energy & Utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Construction & Real Estate

Transportation & Logistics

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:

According to the latest report by Market.us, North America is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of X.X%. The region will likely account for the leading share in the global market due to the advancements in countries like the U.S. and Canada as well as due to the constant investments by the US.

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

- The Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications, regions and Table of Contents.

Highlights:

Chapter 1. Detailed introduction

In this chapter, we covers a brief introduction of the global Field Service Management (FSM) market and also provide a detailed introduction to our research methods and data sources.

Chapter 2. Competitive situation

This chapter provides basic information, market data, product introductions, etc. of leading companies in the industry. and also focuses on analysing the current competitive outlook.

Chapter 3. Type Segments

This is the Third most important chapter, which covers different types of products, as well as market forecasts.

Chapter 4. Different Application Fields

Therefore, Different application fields have different usage and development prospects of products.

Chapter 5. Major regions of the world

We have selected the most representative 20 countries from 197 countries in the world and conducted a detailed analysis and overview of the Field Service Management (FSM) market development of these countries.

Continued...

