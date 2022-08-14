Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, announces his newest Suite of Services and Onsite Workshops
Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, announces his newest Suite of Services and Onsite Workshops.
All Knowledge comes from Experience. ”DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, announces his newest Suite of Financial Services and Onsite Workshops.
— Albert Einstein
A Fiduciary with 40 Years of Experience in Daytona Beach for All Your Financial Needs
Daytona Beach Shores, Florida - United States
Fraser Allport’s Services and Onsite Financial Education Workshops
• Medicare
• Annuities
• College Planning
• Retirement Planning
• Income Tax Planning
• Investing in Mega-Trends
• Tele Health Medical Plans
• Medicare Advantage Plans
• Medicare Supplement Plans
• FRS DROP Retirement Plans
• ROTH and ROTH Conversions
• Real Estate Investments Trusts
• Long Term and Home Health Care
• Tax Deductible ERISA Retirement Plans
• Mutual Funds vs. Exchange Traded Funds
• Succession Strategies for Business Owners
• Tax Free benefits of Cash Value Life Insurance
• Maximizing Social Security Claiming Strategies
• Wealth and Tax Strategies for Business Owners
• Deferred Compensation Plans. Qualified and Non-Qualified
• Financial Wellness in the Workplace for C Suite and Employees
• Licensed by Florida’s DBPR to teach Continuing Education to CPAs
• Fraser is a Certified Estate Planner ™. Leave A Legacy, or Leave A Mess
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner with 40 Years of Experience, announces his comprehensive Suite of Services and Onsite Workshops at www.fraserallport.com. Work with an Independent Fiduciary. Don’t settle for less.
Fraser Allport specializes in Retirement and Estate Planning, Social Security, Medicare, and Income Taxes. Mr. Allport emphasizes holistic planning, integrating all aspects of a person’s finances into his “ Total Money Planning ” system. Fraser Allport’s entire suite of Services is at www.fraserallport.com
Easily schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation with Fraser Allport using his online calendar at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor
To help people Get Smart with their Money, Fraser Allport offers an extensive Library of Educational Videos on his You Tube Channel. Please see Fraser's YouTube Channel here.
Fraser Allport also specializes in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan. For those who participate in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan and Deferred Compensation Plans, watch Fraser’s Educational Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/.
Preparing for Health Insurance and Out of Pocket Medical Expenses as one ages is an important part of Retirement Planning, which is why Fraser Allport is licensed in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplements. Watch Fraser’s Medicare Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/.
Social Security is also an integral part of Retirement Planning. Fraser Allport offers a no obligation Complimentary Consultation to help his Clients analyze their optimum Social Security claiming strategies at https://www.fraserallport.com/social-security/.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning. Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan. Upon passing … Leave A Legacy, not A Mess. Learn about Fraser’s 5 Step “ Total Money Planning System ” at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/
Subscribe to Fraser’s weekly Educational email at www.fraserallport.com
Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at a School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.
Schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation or Onsite Workshop with Fraser Allport at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor.
Get Smart with Your Money … and You’ll have more of it !
Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States.
Fraser has been in Business for 40 Years. Experience Matters.
“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ” - Albert Einstein
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Health Insurance, Tax and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461 and L 09 47 754. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss.
FRASER ALLPORT
THE TOTAL ADVISOR, LLC
+1 386-882-6256
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other