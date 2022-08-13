Person of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1600 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 3:48 pm, a suspect entered an unattended running vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.