How She Vogued Skydived at 60
Early 2022 summer saw Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith, a 60-year-old first time skydiving birthday girl, fearlessly Vogue her way through it.SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This press release is of the very beginning of summer 2022 in the Silicon Valley when Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith, a 60-year-old first time skydiving birthday girl, fearlessly Vogued her way through it.
BECOMING FEARLESS AND BEAUTIFUL
For those who are in the women empowerment movement, trying to find the right balance between Beauty and power, one sextenarian might have a simple solution, just strike a pose.
Not all modern-day feminists hold the belief that beauty must be sacrificed at the altar of women empowerment, nor that beauty must play second fiddle. Femininity is a thing. It has been around throughout human history. For many, removing this thing called femininity from society would not be the hoped for Utopian society of the future, but a Dystopian one.
While Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith might not be a household name in the feminist movement, what the movement wanted, she wanted for herself, better treatment in the society towards women.
There was a time in this country where a woman couldn't vote, own any property, and it wasn't that long ago when stepping inside a bank to open an account, management played interference by asking, "Where is your husband?"
—Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker
Like most poor and middle class families with University aspirations in the '70s and '80s, college was paid for by getting a job. She then parlayed that employee experience to be the first in her San Jose State University class to immediately start her own mortgage credit reporting business, the field of work she was in, to pay for college. At its height, she employed 15, and earned millions of dollars. She understood the vital role of health care benefits in retaining a productive workforce. Due to her father's incapacitation resulting from a heart attack, she shut everything down, choosing family over career. Anna early on, saw both sides of the healthcare debate, from the employer provider, to the employee consumer.
SKYDIVING AT SIXTY
According to her family's lore, Anna and her twin brother were conceived on Staten Island in New York, but were born in Ohio. Her pre junior high school years were formed in the Midwest. Unlike Silicon Valley, the Midwest with its four seasons taught her much about life.
She and her twin brother went on to graduate with bachelor degrees and both married. At 40-years-old, Anna's twin asked her to go skydiving with him. She refused. She was scared, and really couldn't afford it. Ten years later, her twin brother passed away from a heart attack, as heart disease has proven to be a generic family trait.
For what would have been their sixtieth birthday celebration, Anna decided to honor her twin by going skydiving. Her Brazilian skydiving instructor Igor believed Anna to be scared, and held out his hand mimicking a trembling motion. Anna returned with both hands held out to show they were in fact not trembling, and began to strike Vogue-like poses, like her Midwestern homegirl Madonna. This caused an uproar, with comments like, "She's more fearless than Igor."
To learn more, check out Anna's blog, "Vogue Skydiving With Silicon Valley Skydiving,"
Anna has a son who is in prison and sells both originals and prints of California prison artist C-Note.
Anna Skydiving at 60