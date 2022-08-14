Banksy's Black August Art Event
Till Aug. 31, in honor of Black August, Billboard Banksy, “C-Note," will be taking 96% off his iconic 2016 work Black August – Los Angeles from $5,000 to $200.SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From now until August 31st, in remembrance of Black August, the one and only Billboard Banksy, “C-Note," will be graciously taking 96% off his iconic 2016 work Black August – Los Angeles.
ABOUT BLACK AUGUST
Have you heard of the month-long Holiday in August called Black August?
Started in the 1970s by Black prisoners in San Quentin, Black August is a month-long in memoriam to prisoners whose lives were lost, as a result of state sanctioned killings of prisoners for demanding Humane treatment. It has long since been recognized internationally.
In 1970, after thwarting California governor Ronald Reagan attempts at barring her from teaching at UCLA, professor Angela Y. Davis took to advocacy for the Soledad Brothers. Six African Americans later acquitted for the murder of a prison guard.
During a prisoner escape attempt at the Marin County Courthouse, in which two prisoners and a judge were killed, California charged professor Angela Davis with accessory to murder for supplying the guns. Professor Angela Davis was acquitted in San Jose, California.
In 1970, professor Angela Davis announced, “We are calling for basic structural changes within the prison system and are also attempting to build a movement directed towards the liberation of political prisoners.”
Today, this Black August adherent is Distinguished Professor Emerita in the History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies Departments at the University of California, Santa Cruz. In 1994, Professor Emerita Angela Davis received the distinguished honor of an appointment to the University of California Presidential Chair in African American and Feminist Studies.
ABOUT BLACK AUGUST ART SALE EVENT
This Black August, California prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker, the world's most prolific prisoner artist, aka the Billboard Banksy, for a limited time only is retailing all wall prints of his 2016 iconic work Black August - Los Angeles at $200.
This limited online fire sale art event represents a 96% reduction from Black August - Los Angeles retail sales price of $5,000. C-Note picked 96% off, in honor of Carter G. Woodson, the father of Black history. In 1926, 96 years ago, Carter founded Negro History Week, now known as Black History Month.
Black August - Los Angeles is the most important piece of Black August Art created in a generation, Black August (commemoration) | Wikipedia. It references Beyonce’s Formation; the death of prisoners, and prison reform activists, like George Jackson. The California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP), so that the public doesn’t forget we imprison women, and much more…
Ownership of C-Note's first Political work of art, Black August - Los Angeles, is to own an exclusively historical, factual, and undiluted dream of liberty. This rare work of California art is exclusive to California, representing both Metropolitan California epic centers, its North and its South.
Finding emerging artist investment opportunities, especially in the hot African American Art Market whose 2019 sales generated $2.2 billion, don't come along often. Here, a $200 investment into a hot emerging African American artist will see a ROI of 2,400% when the retail price goes back to $5,000, in 2 weeks. This is a retirement or financial portfolio manager's dream.
Nor do you want to miss out on this historic opportunity to purchase other printed products C-Note never makes available, such as tote bags, t-shirts, coffee mugs…
