Arrest Made in Burglary Two and Theft Offenses in the 1300 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC)-Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two and Theft offenses that occurred in the 1300 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

 

On Monday, August 23, 2021, at approximately 3:00 pm, the suspect took a bicycle, from a common area of a residential building, at the listed location, then fled the scene. Theft Two CCN: 21119695

 

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 5:00 am, two suspects entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 22112627

 

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, the suspect took a package from a common area of a residential building, at the listed location, then fled the scene. Theft Two CCN: 22114448

 

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, two suspects entered an unoccupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. Burglary Two CCN: 22114816

 

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 64-year-old Avery Robinson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

