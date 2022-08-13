93 SB closure

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 93 Southbound is closed due to a motor vehicle crash

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you

DeAnna Savard

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173