Fabby-Do Introduces Costumes Collection for Kids

Fabby-Do Costume Kits available for Order

Make-your-own costumes offer unique opportunity for make-believe and trick-or-treating

There are no instructions with our creativity kits and it is just amazing what little minds and hands can come up with” — Founder Robin Brackbill

DOYLESTOWN, PA, USA, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabby-Do introduces its Make and Make-Believe collection of costumes for online purchase or in-shop creation.

Fabby-Do is a local establishment that specializes in parties, classes, special events, and play-date creative experiences for children. Among the dozens of crafts available to make in-shop or purchase online are the “Make and Make Believe” collection with many unique costume creations. These include “Precious Princess”, “Perfectly Pirate”, “Fancy Fairy”, and the ever-popular “Merry Mermaid”. Kids are supplied with the primary costume elements as well as plenty of decorative supplies and Fabby-Doodads to make their costume personal and unique.

Halloween has become one of the major retail events of the year with the purchase of costumes growing from just over 50% to nearly 70% in the last fifteen years. While most purchases are of mass-produced costumes, many families seek opportunities to create their own. Halloween is often considered the holiday that encourages the most individual expression and is an excellent time to tap into kids' creative capacity and contribute to their self-confidence.

“Fabby-Do promotes the expression of creativity by kids in everything we do. While we provide the supplies, kids provide the ideas and make them come to life.'' said Fabby-Do founder Robin Brackbill. “There are no instructions with our creativity kits and it is just amazing what little minds and hands can come up with.”

Kids can create in Fabby-Do’s “creativity-cafe” - a magical setting for kids ages 2-tween to express their creativity. Fabby-Do’s Make and Make Believe Collection is also available online at www.fabbydo.com/shop. Follow Fabby-Do on all social media to see creativity in action and for all other latest information.

About Fabby-Do

Fabby-Do has been located in the heart of Doylestown, PA since 2013. Fabby-Do has been hosting kids parties for over 12 years and offers creation and celebration experiences based in arts, crafts, music and imagination. Fabby-Do provides over-the-top experiences for children by unlocking kids' creativity through artistic expression. To learn more see www.fabbydo.com.